Ferrari faces a critical decision following a collision between Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, prompting calls for structural changes within the team.

A significant operational crisis has emerged within Ferrari following a third on-track incident involving Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc at the Las Vegas Grand Prix. The collision occurred late in the race under the track lights, resulting in a ten-second penalty for Leclerc and forcing Hamilton to spin. This event has intensified pressure on the Italian manufacturer to address the deteriorating relationship between its two lead drivers.

Penalty Details and Immediate Fallout

Charles Leclerc received a ten-second time penalty after race officials determined his front right tyre made contact with Hamilton's rear left tyre during an overtaking maneuver. Hamilton, the forty-one-year-old British driver, was sent spinning off his line as a direct consequence of the contact. Leclerc served the penalty and finished the race in tenth position, but the incident triggered immediate and severe criticism from Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur.

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Vasseur Declares Situation Unmanageable

Fred Vasseur publicly stated that the current dynamic between the drivers is becoming unmanageable, marking a clear shift from the team's previous hands-off approach. Ferrari had historically allowed its drivers to race without a defined hierarchy or clear number one status. However, the repeated nature of these conflicts has led Vasseur and other team insiders to acknowledge that the existing strategy is failing to deliver consistent results or team stability.

Expert Analysis Suggests Structural Changes

Fabio Tavelli, a prominent commentator, argued that Ferrari must adopt a different approach to resolve the ongoing dysfunction. Tavelli highlighted that the team continues to lose vital championship points due to these internal disputes. He suggested that the line has been well and truly crossed, implying that superficial adjustments are no longer sufficient to fix the underlying issues within the driver lineup.

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Three Potential Strategic Options

Observers have identified three primary paths Ferrari can take to resolve the conflict. The first option involves terminating the contract of one of the drivers, which would be particularly complex given that Charles Leclerc signed an extension until 2028 and Lewis Hamilton holds an option for 2028. The second option involves removing Fred Vasseur from his role as team principal, a risky move that Flavio Briatore of Alpine suggested might be necessary to refocus the team on a single driver strategy.

Driver Reactions and Future Implications

Lewis Hamilton has previously called for the implementation of strict rules of engagement to prevent costly mistakes during races. After the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Hamilton told Sky Sports that establishing such rules is a decision for Ferrari management to make. He emphasized that he has communicated his frustrations extensively and hopes the team leadership will eventually find a solution to ensure he can continue to perform at his highest level without internal disruption.