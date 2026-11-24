Frederic Vasseur reveals he would not have signed Lewis Hamilton again after the Las Vegas GP collision with Charles Leclerc broke their verbal pact.

Scuderia Ferrari principal Frederic Vasseur has publicly stated he would reconsider his decision to recruit Lewis Hamilton if given the chance, following a dramatic collision between the two drivers during the Las Vegas Grand Prix. The incident marked the second time in recent weeks that the teammates failed to adhere to a verbal agreement brokered by the team boss to ensure safer racing conduct.

Las Vegas GP Collision Shatters Verbal Pact

The race in Sin City saw Charles Leclerc make a hopeful move that resulted in turning around Lewis Hamilton, leading to immediate contact and mutual complaints between the pair. This collision violated a three-point agreement mediated by Vasseur after the previous incident in Mexico, which was designed to guarantee mutual respect and obedience to team orders. The breach of this unwritten code has intensified scrutiny on the leadership within the Maranello-based team.

Also read Martin Brundle’s Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc warning comes true at Las Vegas GP

Vasseur's Icy Response and Driver Management Crisis

In the immediate aftermath of the race, Vasseur issued an icy message to Leclerc via team radio, demanding to see him personally before he was allowed to attend any media obligations or engineering duties. The team principal admitted that managing the dynamic between the seven-time world champion and the Monegasque star has become increasingly difficult, prompting him to question the wisdom of the driver lineup.

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Mimicking McLaren's Papaya Rules Model

Ferrari had attempted to replicate the successful framework used by McLaren, known as the Papaya Rules, which were established after persistent conflicts between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. While McLaren CEO Zak Brown emphasized racing hard but clean without contact, Vasseur's version was purely verbal and lacked concrete internal enforcement mechanisms, leaving the drivers with too much freedom.

Upcoming Races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi

The team now faces a critical period ahead of the final races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi, where Vasseur may need to implement stricter, written regulations to prevent further on-track drama. The need for more concrete rules has become urgent to mitigate risks as the season concludes, with the potential for more collisions looming if the underlying tensions between Hamilton and Leclerc are not resolved.