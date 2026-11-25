Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur addresses escalating tensions between Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton following their Las Vegas Grand Prix collision.

Ferrari is confronting a mounting internal crisis regarding the hierarchy within its driver lineup following a high-profile collision between Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc at the Las Vegas Grand Prix. The incident has intensified scrutiny on team principal Frederic Vasseur as he attempts to manage the relationship between his two star drivers ahead of the 2027 season. The team faces urgent questions about establishing a clear number one driver to prevent further costly on-track errors that have plagued their performance this year.

Las Vegas Incident Sparks Leadership Debate

The collision occurred while the two teammates were battling for sixth place, with stewards ruling that Leclerc was at fault for the contact. Following the race, Vasseur expressed strong disapproval, stating that such incidents cannot continue within the Ferrari camp. This event marks a significant escalation in tensions, coming just two races after a fierce battle in Mexico City where running first and second on the opening lap allowed Red Bull driver Max Verstappen to secure victory. That earlier incident also prompted clear-the-air discussions between the team members and management.

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Podcast Analysis of Driver Performance Gaps

During the Sky Sports F1 Show podcast, host Simon Lazenby was joined by David Croft and Jamie Chadwick to dissect the growing divide within the Scuderia. Croft argued that the current situation has effectively forced Ferrari to prioritize one driver over the other to achieve better results. He asserted that Lewis Hamilton must be recognized as the number one driver because Leclerc repeatedly places himself in positions where Ferrari suffers when the two drivers interact on track. Croft highlighted that Leclerc's recent moves were overly ambitious, particularly when targeting a teammate, which he characterized as foolish.

Statistical Evidence Behind The Rivalry

Croft pointed to Leclerc's statistical record to support the argument for Hamilton's seniority, noting a pole-to-win conversion rate of only nine wins from twenty-seven pole positions. While acknowledging Leclerc as a fine driver and a graduate of Ferrari's academy who joined the race team in 2019, Croft argued that he is not the finished article. In contrast, Hamilton, who joined from Mercedes last year, has demonstrated superior consistency and is currently holding a seventeen-point advantage over Leclerc in the championship with only two races remaining.

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Contractual Implications For 2027 Season

The debate extends beyond immediate race results to the contractual future of the drivers as Ferrari prepares for a fresh bid to end its eighteen-year world title drought. Jamie Chadwick questioned whether Ferrari could contractually prioritize Hamilton, despite Hamilton stating after the race that he has never explicitly asked for number one status. Hamilton implied, however, that the team could have provided more backing when he was leading teammate Kimi Antonelli and held a significant forty-point advantage over Leclerc earlier in the season.

Upcoming Team Discussions and Consequences

Frederic Vasseur has announced that he will hold fresh discussions with his drivers this week to address the ongoing issues. However, Jamie Chadwick suggested that these conversations have not been serious enough to resolve the underlying problems. The team now faces the challenge of establishing firm consequences for transgressions and defining what is acceptable behavior on track. The outcome of these talks will determine the team's strategy as they head into the final races and prepare for the significant changes approaching in 2027.