Charles Leclerc says Mercedes have a massive outlier advantage after Kimi Antonelli and George Russell led practice. Ferrari, McLaren, and Red Bull trail significantly ahead of qualifying.

Charles Leclerc stated that Mercedes possesses a significant outlier advantage after Kimi Antonelli and George Russell dominated both Friday practice sessions at the Qatar Grand Prix. The Mercedes drivers led the field at the Lusail International Circuit, establishing a performance gap that has alarmed their competitors. Ferrari, McLaren, and Red Bull are now searching for answers as they attempt to close the distance before Saturday's qualifying session.

Mercedes Establish Massive Performance Lead

Mercedes were nearly half a second quicker than the rest of the field during the practice sessions. Kimi Antonelli topped both sessions, with George Russell finishing second. Their advantage over the closest challenger, Lando Norris, was recorded at four-tenths of a second in the second practice. The gap could have been even larger, as neither Antonelli nor Russell completed a full low-fuel lap on soft tyres. This performance mirrors their dominance earlier in the season, despite the second half of 2026 being generally close among the top four teams.

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Ferrari Face Technical Hurdles and Spin

Ferrari struggled significantly on Friday, finishing over one second behind Antonelli. Charles Leclerc spun during the second practice session, sustaining damage that required repairs on his first lap. He missed an opportunity to improve his time on mediums and struggled to set a competitive lap on new softs. Teammate Lewis Hamilton also faced technical difficulties, suffering an engine problem that brought his car to a halt. Leclerc described the day as very difficult, noting that the car feel was hard to get right even on high fuel.

Competitors Search for the Missing Outlier

Leclerc suggested that Ferrari, McLaren, and Red Bull are missing a crucial element that gives Mercedes their edge. He indicated that the performance gaps are unusual and that the team must find the specific outlier to understand the pace deficit. McLaren were predicted to be competitive due to their strength in high-speed corners, but Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri never matched Mercedes. Norris admitted Mercedes are in a different category and estimated a seven-tenths gap per lap, making them difficult to catch directly.

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McLaren Plans Floor Upgrade and Red Bull Balance Issues

McLaren plans to install a new floor on their cars for Saturday, a component originally run in Las Vegas. However, Norris remains skeptical about its impact, noting it will not close the gap to Mercedes significantly. Meanwhile, Red Bull driver Max Verstappen described his day as difficult due to disconnected car balance. He emphasized that the all-round balance is costing them lap time. Verstappen acknowledged Mercedes are far ahead in both short and long runs, leaving Red Bull to work on fixing their setup for qualifying.

Qualifying Outlook and Coverage Details

Qualifying for the Qatar Grand Prix is scheduled for 6pm on Saturday. The results from Friday suggest a challenging afternoon for the teams trailing Mercedes. Sky Sports F1 will provide live coverage of the event in the Middle East. The broadcast will include analysis of the gap between Mercedes and their rivals as the season approaches its critical finale. Teams must resolve their technical issues quickly to remain competitive in the decisive session.