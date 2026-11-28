Frederic Vasseur admits Ferrari suffered their worst qualifying of 2026 as Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc start 9th and 7th behind pole-sitter George Russell at the Lusail Circuit.

Ferrari suffered their most disappointing qualifying performance of the 2026 Formula 1 season at the Lusail International Circuit during the Qatar Grand Prix. Team Principal Frederic Vasseur explicitly described the result as the worst qualifying session the squad has experienced this year after Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton secured seventh and ninth place respectively.

Russell Takes Pole As Ferrari Struggle

Mercedes driver George Russell secured pole position, finishing more than one second ahead of the Ferrari duo. This significant time gap highlighted a consistent performance deficit for Ferrari throughout the entire race weekend compared to Mercedes and other top teams. Leclerc finished six tenths of a second behind Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, who qualified sixth in the final session.

Also read Sky pundit shares unseen footage proving Ferrari ‘could sense’ what was coming between Hamilton and Leclerc

Vasseur acknowledged that the team entered Doha with decent expectations but struggled immediately with the specific track conditions. The primary challenge involved placing the tires within the optimal performance window given the various regulatory restrictions. This technical difficulty has plagued the team from the beginning of the weekend, leaving them unable to fix the setup issues.

Leclerc And Hamilton Analyse Technical Failures

Charles Leclerc believes the smooth tarmac surface at the Lusail Circuit is a major factor contributing to the sudden pace drop. He noted that the team understood something was fundamentally wrong even during the first practice session but lacks a concrete solution. The smooth track surface has historically caused similar struggles for Ferrari in other races with comparable characteristics.

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Lewis Hamilton expressed confusion regarding why the Ferrari package has been significantly off the pace compared to previous expectations. He stated that the car is no longer the benchmark in corners, losing time on the straights while also falling short in technical sections. Hamilton emphasized that finding the right car balance has become increasingly difficult and invisible to solve this year.

Championship Implications For Constructors

Ferrari only requires ten points in Sunday's race to mathematically secure second place in the Constructors' Championship behind Mercedes. The team would also maintain second place if Red Bull does not outscore them by 34 points. Red Bull faces a difficult scenario where they need to win the race with both cars on the podium to challenge Ferrari's position.

Vasseur indicated that securing second place with a solid result is preferable for Ferrari than allowing Red Bull drivers to achieve a dominant victory. The team has not won a race since the British Grand Prix in July but had been competing for top four positions. Hamilton and Leclerc previously reached pole in Mexico but were denied a podium due to an on-track collision and subsequent engine penalties.

Race Outlook And Abu Dhabi Outlook

Hamilton pledged to give his absolute everything during the race starting at 4pm UK time on Sunday. The team acknowledges that there is no short-term technical fix for the current aerodynamic and tire performance issues. They must continue pushing to understand the root causes before the season finale next weekend in Abu Dhabi.

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Mercedes demonstrated domination throughout the weekend with Kimi Antonelli also showing strong pace in practice. The performance gap suggests that Ferrari will not be able to challenge the top six cars for the race win. The team now faces the reality of a long night trying to extract any remaining performance from the car for the final race of the year.