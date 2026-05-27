Ferrari's First Electric Car Luce Sparks Controversy and Stock Drop

Ferrari's inaugural electric vehicle, the Luce, has faced widespread mockery online and criticism from former leadership, causing a significant drop in the company's stock. The five-seater's unconventional design marks a departure from the brand's iconic aesthetics, prompting debates about Ferrari's future in the electric era.

Ferrari has unveiled its first electric vehicle , the £474,320 Luce, which also marks the Italian manufacturer's first five-seater model. The car, designed in collaboration with LoveFrom agency founded by former Apple design chief Sir Jony Ive , features a saloon-like design that diverges from the sleek styling traditionally associated with the Ferrari brand.

This departure has sparked significant controversy among car enthusiasts and led to a sharp decline in the company's stock price. Shares fell more than 8% on the Milan stock market and over 5% in New York. The backlash on social media was intense, with users posting digitally altered images mocking the car, comparing it to a vacuum cleaner, a poorly built vehicle from The Simpsons, and even AI-generated scenes of it crashing at the Leaning Tower of Pisa.

Luca di Montezemolo, Ferrari's chairman from 1991 to 2014, publicly criticized the model, stating that it could damage the brand and that competitors, particularly Chinese manufacturers, would not imitate it. Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna defended the vehicle, emphasizing the company's leadership in embracing new technologies and electrification. President John Elkann presented the car to Pope Leo at Castel Gandolfo, highlighting its significance as a new chapter for the brand.

The Luce boasts 1,000 horsepower, a 0-60 mph time of 2.5 seconds, a range exceeding 329 miles, and four electric motors-one per wheel. All components are made in-house to ensure long-term repairability and protect resale value. Despite these technical achievements, the automotive industry notes that Ferrari has scaled back its electrification goals, reducing the target for fully electric vehicles in its lineup from 40% by 2030 to 20%.

Critics argue the Luce lacks the distinctive Ferrari aesthetic, with its higher stance due to the underfloor battery compromising the sleek profile. Auto experts point out the challenge of redesigning vehicles without an engine, which traditionally defines the brand's styling. While the interior receives praise, the overall design fails to evoke the Ferrari identity, raising questions about the brand's direction as it moves toward mainstream electric vehicles





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Ferrari Luce Electric Vehicle Stock Decline Design Criticism Jony Ive Luca Di Montezemolo Benedetto Vigna John Elkann Pope Leo Five-Seater Social Media Backlash AI Satire Brand Identity Automotive Electrification

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