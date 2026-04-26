Ferris Bueller's Day Off Celebrates 40th Anniversary: Where the Cast Is Now

As the beloved 1986 classic Ferris Bueller's Day Off approaches its 40th anniversary, we take a look at the enduring legacy of the film and the careers of its iconic cast members, including Matthew Broderick, Mia Sara, and Alan Ruck.

The iconic 1986 film Ferris Bueller's Day Off , directed by John Hughes , is set to celebrate its 40th anniversary this year. The beloved comedy-drama, which became a box office sensation, grossed around $70 million on a modest $5 million budget.

Starring Matthew Broderick as the charismatic Ferris Bueller, Mia Sara as his girlfriend Sloane Peterson, and Alan Ruck as his neurotic best friend Cameron Frye, the movie follows the trio as they skip school for a wild day of adventure in Chicago while evading the watchful eye of their strict Dean of Students, played by Jeffrey Jones. Hughes, known for his influential work in the 1980s, also directed other teen classics like Sixteen Candles, The Breakfast Club, and Pretty in Pink.

Broderick's performance earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor, solidifying the film's place in pop culture history. As the movie approaches its milestone anniversary, fans and critics alike reflect on its enduring legacy and the careers of its cast members, many of whom have continued to thrive in Hollywood. Nearly four decades after its release, the cast of Ferris Bueller's Day Off has gone on to achieve notable success in their respective careers.

Matthew Broderick, now 64, remains one of the most recognizable faces from the film. After Ferris Bueller, he starred in major projects like The Lion King (1994) and Godzilla (1998), and more recently appeared in the 2023 comedy No Hard Feelings alongside Jennifer Lawrence.

Broderick has also made a name for himself in television, with roles in 30 Rock, Modern Family, and the hit series Only Murders in the Building, where he starred alongside Martin Short, Steve Martin, and Selena Gomez. In a past interview with The Guardian, Broderick embraced his legacy as Ferris Bueller, stating, 'What's my legacy? Well, I'm Ferris Bueller, I suppose. I have to accept it.

And I like it. I've made my peace with it.

' Beyond acting, he has showcased his voice talents in animated projects like Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake and has performed on stage in productions such as The Producers and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. Mia Sara, now 58, played Sloane Peterson, Ferris's girlfriend, in the film. She began her acting career in the soap opera All My Children in 1983 before landing her breakout role in Ferris Bueller's Day Off.

Reflecting on her favorite scene from the movie, Sara told People that filming the parade sequence, where Ferris performs Twist and Shout for crowds in Chicago, was an unforgettable experience.

'I had so much fun doing that parade scene,' she said. 'That was so crazy. Because we would do the dance and then we'd get in a van and they'd drive us blocks away, and the camera would go, and then we'd do the dance again and wait for Matthew to pass.

' Since then, Sara has appeared in projects like the 1987 miniseries Queenie and the upcoming 2025 fantasy drama The Life of Chuck, starring Tom Hiddleston. Alan Ruck, 69, who portrayed Cameron Frye, Ferris's hypochondriac friend, has also continued to work in the industry.

In an interview with MLB.com, Ruck recalled filming the iconic Cubs game scene at Wrigley Field, saying, 'They had us in the morning and we did the close-ups first of just Matthew and I and the people around us who are all extras.

' Ruck's career has spanned decades, with roles in both film and television, including appearances in popular series and movies





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ferris Bueller's Day Off John Hughes Matthew Broderick Mia Sara Alan Ruck

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Arsenal vs Newcastle United: How to Watch, Kick-off Time & Team NewsA guide on how to watch the Premier League match between Arsenal and Newcastle United, including kick-off time, team updates, and options for accessing live streams, especially for those facing geo-restrictions. The article also discusses the current form of both teams and the importance of the match for Arsenal's title challenge.

Read more »

West Ham vs Everton: How to Watch, Kick-off Time & Team NewsA preview of the Premier League match between West Ham and Everton, including details on how to watch the game, team form, and the stakes for both sides. It also discusses using a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions.

Read more »

The Prem: Newcastle 19-52 Bristol - Bears up into play-off spotsBristol Bears run in eight tries to move back into The Prem's top four with a 52-19 win at Newcastle Red Bulls.

Read more »

Anyone taking day off sick on Monday told of April change to lawAn expert this week explained how the changes will impact - and how employers could be fined

Read more »

People taking day off sick on Monday told of April change to lawSeven major changes contained in the Employment Rights Act 2025 have come into force this April 2026 - including Statutory Sick Pay from day one

Read more »

Bake Off winner shares what Paul Hollywood is really like off screenA winner from Great British Bake Off has opened up about working with judge Paul Hollywood on the Channel 4 show and what the star is really like behind the cameras

Read more »