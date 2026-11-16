Fertility Experts Warn of Health Risks as Women Seek Overseas IVF in Their 50s

Medical professionals raise alarms over health dangers of IVF in midlife. Dr Renee Hoenderkamp's pregnancy at 59 sparks debate on age limits and overseas clinics.

Medical experts in the United Kingdom are issuing urgent warnings about the increasing number of women pursuing motherhood in their fifties through in vitro fertilization clinics located in overseas destinations. The medical community cites severe health risks associated with pregnancy in midlife, including elevated rates of miscarriage, preeclampsia, and stillbirth. In contrast to strict domestic regulations, many foreign clinics operate with lax age limits and significantly lower costs, making them an attractive alternative for older prospective parents.

High-Profile Case Reignites Medical Safety Debate

The debate over fertility treatment for women over forty has intensified following the announcement by GB News presenter Dr Renee Hoenderkamp that she is pregnant with her third child. At fifty-nine years old, the GP stated she conceived after three rounds of IVF treatment at a clinic in Poland, utilizing eggs she had frozen earlier in her life. Dr Hoenderkamp, who previously gave birth to her second child at age fifty-one, will be sixty years old when she delivers the new baby, a daughter named Ava. Her public announcement has drawn sharp criticism from health advocates who argue that such late-term pregnancies pose unacceptable dangers to both the mother and the child.

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Clinic Regulations and Legal Age Limits

The regulatory landscape for fertility care in the UK is notably restrictive compared to international options. Both the National Health Service and private hospitals in the United Kingdom typically turn away women seeking IVF over the age of forty-five due to the heightened danger of complications. On the NHS, women can usually only receive fertility treatment until the age of forty-two, and even then, eligibility is based on the likelihood of success, with many care systems restricting access to women under forty. There is currently no legal maximum age for IVF treatment in private clinics, meaning eligibility is largely determined on a case-by-case basis, which critics argue creates a dangerous loophole for high-risk treatments.

Medical Risks and Ethical Concerns Raised

Helen Gibson, the founder of the charity Surrogacy Concern, has voiced strong opposition to these practices, highlighting the significantly increased risk of severe complications for both mother and child. Gibson argues that pregnancy at a much later age is not necessarily a positive development and questions the fairness to the baby who may not have their parents around to support them into adulthood. Additionally, she raised ethical concerns regarding the young, vulnerable women who are paid to donate eggs. Gibson stated that this financial arrangement puts young women through risky egg retrievals to facilitate pregnancies for older women, a practice she believes should be addressed with legally enforced age limits for treatment in private fertility clinics set at thirty-nine.

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Understanding the Specific Health Complications

The medical dangers associated with IVF in midlife are well-documented and include a nearly fifty percent increased risk of miscarriage. Older women face higher rates of high blood pressure, preeclampsia, and gestational diabetes, a condition where blood sugars become dangerously high during pregnancy. Gestational diabetes can affect the placenta and increase the risk of complications including stillbirth, breathing difficulties, and unusually high birth weight. It also raises a mother's risk of dangerously high blood pressure, stroke, and heart attack. These physical tolls are compounded by the psychological and social implications of raising a child at an advanced age.

Global Trends and Patient Migration Patterns

Despite the warnings, the trend of seeking fertility treatment abroad continues to grow, driven largely by cost and regulatory differences. GlobMEd, a company that helps people navigate private healthcare, reports that its Greek partner clinic has seen the number of British patients soar, with these patients now making up almost a third of its total international clients. Meanwhile, clinics in the Czech Republic have seen the biggest increase in recent years, doubling the number of clients from the UK since the pandemic began. This migration highlights the global disparity in fertility regulations and the economic incentives driving older women to seek treatment in countries with fewer restrictions.

Expert Guidance on Fertility Preservation

While Dr Hoenderkamp and others pursue late-life pregnancy, fertility specialists like Dr Harish Bhandari, a consultant gynaecologist at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, advise women to understand their individual circumstances rather than panicking about arbitrary age deadlines. Dr Bhandari notes that an early conversation with fertility specialists can help women over thirty-five understand their options and make informed decisions without creating unnecessary anxiety about age. The growing availability of egg freezing has enabled more women to preserve fertility for later life, with laws changed in twenty-twenty-two to allow storage of eggs and embryos for up to fifty-five years. However, Dr Bhandari cautioned that this process is often misunderstood, emphasizing that egg freezing does not guarantee a future pregnancy and that not every egg will survive thawing, fertilise, or develop into a healthy baby.