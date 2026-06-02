Fewer than 1 in 10 voters think legalising assisted dying should be a priority for their local MP

A new mega-poll has revealed that fewer than one in 10 voters think legalising assisted dying should be a priority for their local MP, with widespread opposition to any bid to force through already-failed legislation.

A new mega-poll has revealed that fewer than one in 10 voters think legalising assisted dying should be a priority for their local MP, with widespread opposition to any bid to force through already-failed legislation.

The poll, conducted by Whitestone Insight on behalf of The Other Half think tank, surveyed over 10,000 voters and found that just 7 per cent think legalising assisted dying should be among their local MP's top three priorities over the next 12 months. The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, which proposed setting up a framework for assisted dying in England and Wales, fell in the House of Lords earlier this year.

Despite the failure of the Bill, supporters of assisted dying have hinted they might try and revive the legislation, but this would be in the face of voters' opposition, the mega-poll suggested. A majority in every single British constituency do not want their MP to support a law pushed through Parliament without full scrutiny by both Houses.

The poll found that across the country, only 8 per cent of the public supported pushing a non-manifesto commitment into law without approval and full scrutiny by both Houses, while 88 per cent of the public were opposed to such action. Labour MP Kim Leadbeater's Bill was introduced to Parliament as a private member's bill, after she won a 2024 ballot to begin steering a Bill of her choosing through the Commons.

Two supporters of Ms Leadbeater's Bill, Labour MP Lauren Edwards and Liberal Democrat MP Andrew George, were highly-placed in this year's ballot, prompting speculation that one of them could reintroduce Ms Leadbeater's Bill and then use the Parliament Act to force it into law. However, the MRP poll suggested voters in neither Ms Edwards' nor Mr George's constituency wanted their local MP to front such a bid.

In the St Ives constituency of Mr George, almost two-thirds (64 per cent) agreed they would not want their MP to support a law pushed through without full scrutiny and approval by both Houses, while in Rochester and Strood, the constituency of Ms Edwards, 61 per cent of constituents agreed they would not want their MP to support a law pushed through without full scrutiny and approval by both Houses. Labour MP Jess Asato, an opponent of Ms Leadbeater's Bill, said that the polling shows that the public does not want assisted dying introduced via the back door using the Parliament Act.

The CEO of The Other Half, Fiona Mackenzie, also stated that the polling clearly shows that the public does not want assisted dying introduced via the back door using the Parliament Act. Andrew Hawkins, founder of Whitestone Insight, said that large national polls can sometimes hide big local differences, but the picture is consistent across Great Britain, with more voters saying they would not want their MP to support a law being pushed through without sufficient scrutiny, or the approval of both Houses, than said the opposite





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Assisted Dying Legalisation Mps Polling Public Opinion

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