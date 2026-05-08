FIA Adjusts 2026 Power Unit Regulations to Aid Struggling Manufacturers, Including Honda

The FIA has updated the 2026 F1 power unit regulations, introducing additional support for lagging manufacturers like Honda through the ADUO system. The changes include expanded upgrade opportunities, cost cap exemptions, and adjusted review periods to ensure a more competitive field.

Formula 1 's governing body, the FIA , has introduced further adjustments to the 2026 power unit regulations to assist manufacturers in catching up, particularly benefiting Honda , which has struggled with competitiveness and reliability.

The FIA has implemented an Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities (ADUO) system to prevent a repeat of the previous rule cycle, where some engine builders lagged significantly behind. Honda, currently supplying Aston Martin, finds itself in a challenging position, with its power unit underperforming and facing early reliability issues. The ADUO system offers a tiered approach, providing additional upgrade opportunities and cost cap exemptions based on how far a manufacturer's V6 engine trails behind the benchmark.

For every 2% deficit in performance, teams receive extra cost cap allowances and dyno hours. The FIA has expanded the system to include a new tier for manufacturers trailing by 10% in ICE power, up from the previous 8% threshold, along with an additional $8 million allowance for this year. The performance deficit and corresponding adjustments are outlined in a detailed table, with specific cost reductions and extra operation hours granted per ADUO period.

While ADUO offers support, it is not a guaranteed solution, and manufacturers like Honda will still need to invest significant effort to close the gap. The first ADUO review period has been adjusted due to the cancellation of races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. Originally set after rounds six, 12, and 18, the new schedule now includes review points after the Canadian Grand Prix (round five), Hungary (round 11), and Mexico (round 18).

The FIA has stated that these ADUO periods and performance measurement processes may still be subject to changes if necessary, ensuring flexibility in response to calendar adjustments. The ongoing collaboration between power unit manufacturers and F1 teams will further refine the 2% threshold and ICE performance index.

Meanwhile, Honda has already introduced countermeasures at the Miami Grand Prix following a difficult start to the 2026 season with Aston Martin. The FIA's proactive approach aims to foster a more competitive and balanced field, ensuring that no manufacturer is left too far behind as the sport evolves





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