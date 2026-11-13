FIA Bans Daily Mail Journalist Jonathan McEvoy From 2026 Formula One Season

The FIA has revoked Jonathan McEvoy's accreditation for the remainder of the 2026 Formula One season following his critical column about Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc.

The Federation Internationale de l'Automobile has officially banned Daily Mail Motor Racing Correspondent Jonathan McEvoy from attending the remaining races of the 2026 Formula One season. The sport's governing body revoked McEvoy's media accreditation immediately, citing a failure to meet professional standards in a recent article. This decision affects the remainder of the 2026 championship schedule.

FIA Revokes Accreditation Following Leclerc Criticism

The FIA confirmed the suspension through a letter sent to the Daily Mail on Thursday. The communication was authored by FIA general manager Alberto Villarreal. The letter stated that the article in question fell short of the professionalism expected of media representatives accredited to cover the FIA Formula One World Championship. Consequently, the FIA exercised its discretion under the 2026 FIA Formula One World Championship Accreditation Guidelines to withdraw the journalist's access for the rest of the season.

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Context of the Controversial Column

The ban stems from a column written by McEvoy concerning Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc. The writer labeled the Monegasque driver a 'sneaky little b*****d' regarding his behavior during a contentious opening lap clash. This incident occurred at the Mexico Grand Prix last month. The clash involved Leclerc and his team-mate, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. Hamilton subsequently questioned Leclerc's mentality following the race. McEvoy also revealed details of a tense post-race debrief involving Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur.

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Industry Backlash and Press Freedom Concerns

Daily Mail head of sport Chris Dean condemned the move as an unprecedented and outrageous attack on press freedom. Dean argued that the FIA reacted in a heavy-handed manner to mild and fair criticism. He described McEvoy as a fearless and first-rate journalist who takes readers behind the curtain of F1's shiny exterior. Dean demanded that the FIA reinstate the accreditation immediately. F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone also criticized the decision. Ecclestone called the ban crazy and completely mad, noting that McEvoy is doing a fantastic job.

McEvoy's Distinguished Career in Motorsport

Jonathan McEvoy is regarded as the authoritative voice in the paddock. He has dedicated the last 21 years of his working life to covering the sport. During this period, he has traveled tens of thousands of miles to cover almost 400 grands prix for the Daily Mail. He has missed only a handful of races in that time. McEvoy has interviewed the sport's biggest names, including Bernie Ecclestone, Sir Jackie Stewart, Christian Horner, and Max Verstappen. The ban marks a significant disruption to his long-standing career in Formula One journalism.