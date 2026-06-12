FIA Overturns Gasly's Monaco Penalties, Restores Podium Finish After Timing System Error

Pierre Gasly's Monaco Grand Prix pitlane speeding penalties have been rescinded by the FIA stewards following a Right of Review that uncovered a discrepancy in the calculation of distance between timing loops. The new evidence showed that all alleged breaches occurred in the first zone where a barrier change may have allowed a shorter path than the calibrated distance. The Alpine driver is now reinstated to third place.

The FIA stewards have overturned the two pitlane speeding penalties that were originally imposed on Pierre Gasly during the Monaco Grand Prix . This decision restores the Alpine driver to the podium, promoting him to third place.

The reversal follows a thorough Right of Review process after new evidence emerged regarding the accuracy of the speed calculation system in the specific pit lane zone where the alleged infringements occurred. The stewards convened a hearing, considering petitions from Alpine and the FIA. They determined that a significant new element-information from the Official Timekeeper about discrepancies in the distance measurement between timing loops in the first sector of the pit lane-was unavailable during the initial decisions.

The report explains that pit lane speed is calculated as an average over short zones defined by timing loops. The distance between loops is measured via GNSS and verified by track survey. In Monaco, nine such zones exist, with the shortest distance between a pair of loops used for calculation. Crucially, all alleged breaches for Gasly (and others) were in the first zone, right after pit entry.

A change in barriers between 2025 and 2026 may have allowed a significantly shorter trajectory in 2026, affecting the calibrated distance. The stewards had no knowledge that all reports pertained to the same zone because the standard reports lacked location specificity. This systemic issue undermines the reliability of the penalties.

Consequently, the stewards rescinded the penalties, leading to a reclassification of results. The episode highlights technical vulnerabilities in the FIA's monitoring system and raises questions about procedural transparency. It also underscores the importance of precise calibration in a sport where milliseconds and centimeters matter. The decision benefits Alpine and Gasly, who had been demoted from a podium finish.

The Monaco GP results are now amended, reflecting the revised standings. The FIA and FOM, as timekeeping suppliers, were summoned to explain. The hearing noted that while the speed limit was amended to 60 km/h for Monaco, the calculation method could theoretically allow brief over-speeding if compensated by slower sections in a zone, though this was deemed unlikely due to car speed limiters.

However, the core problem was the incorrect distance parameter for that specific zone, rendering the average speed calculations erroneous. This case may prompt a review of pit lane monitoring protocols to ensure such oversights do not recur, especially at venues with unique layouts like Monaco. The stewards emphasized that their decision was based on the new, substantial evidence and not on any dispute of the raw timing data itself. Alpine's proactive petitioning and the timekeeper's disclosure were pivotal.

The sport's governance mechanism, through the Right of Review, functioned as intended to correct a manifest error. The incident serves as a reminder that even sophisticated systems can have hidden flaws, and that due process must account for all variables before penalties are finalized. The revised results stand, and the FIA will likely analyze the pit lane configuration data more thoroughly for future events.

The narrative also touches on the human element: Gasly's initial disappointment and subsequent vindication, and the team's diligent effort to challenge the penalties. In summary, a technical miscalculation in pit lane distance measurement led to wrongful penalties, which were eventually overturned after a detailed review, restoring a rightful podium finish and prompting systemic reflection





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Pierre Gasly Monaco Grand Prix FIA Stewards Pit Lane Speeding Alpine Right Of Review Timing Loops Penalty Overturned Podium F1

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