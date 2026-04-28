FIA's Tombazis Reveals Automotive Priorities Shaped 2026 F1 Regulations

Nikolas Tombazis, FIA's single-seater director, discusses the origins of the 50/50 electrical/ICE split in the 2026 F1 regulations, attributing it to automotive manufacturers' previous commitments to full electrification and the need to protect the sport from future market shifts. He emphasizes cost reduction and the potential for independent manufacturers.

The ongoing debate surrounding the 2026 Formula 1 regulations has prompted a response from Nikolas Tombazis , the FIA 's single-seater director, who is responsible for implementing the new rules.

Tombazis clarified that he didn't originate the controversial near 50/50 split between electrical power and internal combustion engine output, but his team was tasked with making the concept viable for racing. This process involved numerous compromises to address the challenges of managing electrical energy deployment and recharging.

In a discussion with media outlets, Tombazis echoed recent statements from F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, acknowledging that the 50/50 principle was largely dictated by the automotive manufacturers' market priorities at the time the regulations were initially conceived. He emphasized the need for stakeholders to avoid a repeat scenario where shifting market conditions undermine the agreed-upon regulations before they are fully implemented.

Tombazis explained that when the current regulations were discussed, major automotive companies indicated they were phasing out internal combustion engines entirely, anticipating a fully electric future by a specific year. However, this prediction has not materialized as quickly as expected. While acknowledging the global importance of electrification, he noted its slower-than-anticipated adoption. He also highlighted a positive outcome – the successful implementation of fully sustainable fuels.

A key concern Tombazis raised is protecting the sport from broader macroeconomic fluctuations and avoiding over-reliance on the continued participation of automotive manufacturers. While their involvement is valued, F1 cannot be vulnerable to their potential withdrawal. This necessitates a continued focus on cost reduction to encourage broader participation, potentially including independent manufacturers.

Furthermore, reducing the cost of power unit development could lessen the manufacturers' influence on specific rule details, a result both F1 and the FIA desire. The timeframe for discussing any changes for the next regulation cycle is critical, as power unit development is a lengthy process. Discussions are already underway, despite the recent introduction of the 2026 regulations, as this is the natural progression of the regulatory cycle.

The 50/50 principle was initially agreed upon in the summer of 2022, based on the widespread expectation of rapid and complete electrification of the automotive industry. Governments worldwide were actively pursuing legislation to phase out internal combustion engines.

However, consumer resistance to electric vehicles in many markets, coupled with the development of sustainable fuels, has altered the landscape. Many manufacturers are now reconsidering their commitment to full electrification. The central question now is whether the market will undergo further shifts before the next set of technical regulations, currently slated for 2031, take effect.

Lowering power unit development and production costs would not only strengthen the case for continued manufacturer involvement but could also attract independent manufacturers, diversifying the field. This, in turn, could reduce the influence of established car manufacturers on the finer points of the regulations, a scenario that F1 and the FIA view favorably. The situation underscores the complex interplay between technological advancements, market forces, and the long-term sustainability of Formula 1.

The need for adaptability and proactive planning is paramount to ensure the sport remains competitive, innovative, and resilient in a rapidly evolving automotive landscape





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