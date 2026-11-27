The International Court of Appeal rejected Audi's request for a stop-and-go penalty against Yuki Tsunoda, upholding the stewards' verdict regarding the extra formation lap at the Italian Grand Prix.

The International Court of Appeal (ICA) has formally rejected an appeal lodged by the Audi Formula 1 team regarding disciplinary action against Racing Bulls driver Yuki Tsunoda. This decision confirms that the stewards' original ruling to impose no further action on the Japanese driver at the Italian Grand Prix remains valid.

The controversy stemmed from an incident during the race restart at Monza, where Tsunoda was accused of causing an extra formation lap. Audi had sought a stop-and-go penalty for Tsunoda, a move that would have theoretically allowed the German manufacturer to gain an additional championship point as rival cars finished behind the Racing Bulls entry.

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Audi Challenges Stewards Penalty Verdict

Audi Revolut F1 Team filed an appeal against Decision No. 69 of the Stewards of the 2026 Italian Grand Prix, dated 6 September 2026. The appeal argued that Yuki Tsunoda breached Article B5.9.4 of the 2026 FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations. This regulation mandates that any driver causing an extra formation lap must start from the end of the pit lane, with a mandatory stop-and-go penalty imposed if they fail to do so.

The sequence of events began after Charles Leclerc suffered a significant crash that triggered a red flag. During the standing restart following this incident, Tsunoda executed a late manoeuvre toward his actual grid spot. This action resulted in the Race Director ordering an additional formation lap to correct the grid alignment.

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ICA Defines Trigger for Mandatory Penalties

The ICA's ruling hinged on the precise legal definition of when a penalty is triggered. The court clarified that Article B5.9.4 specifies the penalty applies only if a driver, after causing an extra formation lap and being able to start it, fails to enter the pit lane at the end of that lap. The court determined the penalty is for the failure to enter the pit lane, not merely for causing the extra lap.

A critical factor in this determination was driver awareness. The court noted that to comply with the requirement to enter the pit lane, a driver must know they caused the disruption. In this specific instance, no message was sent to the Racing Bulls team or Tsunoda advising them that they were the cause of the extra formation lap.

Team Unaware of Cause Prevents Penalty

Racing Bulls successfully argued that their car was positioned within its starting grid box in compliance with regulations. Consequently, the team had no reason to instruct Tsunoda to divert to the pit lane. The court accepted that irrespective of whether Tsunoda directly caused the extra lap, the team and driver were unaware they were being considered the cause.

Without notification that they were the source of the disruption, the ICA determined it was unable to impose a stop-and-go penalty. The decision emphasized that penalties cannot be applied for non-compliance with instructions that were never issued to the driver. This aligns with precedents where extra laps were caused by extraneous circumstances, such as the position of a photographer.

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Final Outcome for Racing Bulls and Audi

The ICA upheld Decision No. 69, effectively closing the case regarding Tsunoda's conduct at Monza. The court ordered the competent Sporting Authority to draw the appropriate consequences of this ruling, which confirmed no points were deducted from Racing Bulls and none were awarded to Audi.

This final verdict, issued more than two months after the Italian Grand Prix, concludes Audi's attempt to alter the sporting results based on this specific regulatory interpretation. The racing standings from the Monza event remain unchanged, with the original finish order standing as the official result.