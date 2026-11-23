FIFA confirms the 2031 Women's World Cup will be hosted by the United States, Mexico, Costa Rica, and Jamaica. This marks the first time four nations will co-host the tournament featuring 48 teams and 104 matches.

The Fédération Internationale de Football Association ( FIFA) officially announced that the 2031 Women's World Cup will be hosted jointly by the United States, Mexico, Costa Rica, and Jamaica. This historic selection marks the first time in the tournament's history that four distinct nations will share the responsibility of staging the global championship. The 2031 Women's World Cup represents a significant milestone for international soccer, expanding the field to 48 teams and scheduling a total of 104 matches across the four host countries.

Historic Four-Nation Co-Hosting Structure

The awarding of the 2031 tournament creates a unique precedent in FIFA governance by distributing hosting duties across multiple borders for the first time. The United States will serve as the primary anchor, hosting the event for the first time since the 2003 edition. This return to American soil follows the 1999 Women's World Cup, also hosted by the US, but the 2031 edition introduces a new collaborative format. Mexico, Costa Rica, and Jamaica will each make their debut as hosts of the Women's World Cup, bringing a diverse cultural and geographical scope to the competition.

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This multi-nation approach follows the men's tournament held in North America five years prior and occurs three years after the Los Angeles Olympics. U.S. Soccer anticipates leveraging the infrastructure and fan engagement built during these recent major events to support the 2031 Women's World Cup. The joint bid submitted by the four nations included more than 30 candidate cities and stadiums, demonstrating a robust logistical capacity to handle the increased scale of the tournament.

Leadership Vision and Strategic Ambition

Cindy Parlow Cone, President of U.S. Soccer, emphasized the transformative potential of hosting the 2031 Women's World Cup. Cone scored in the USWNT's World Cup opener against Sweden at RFK Stadium in 2003 and has now returned to the tournament in a leadership role based in Zurich. She described the selection as a historic moment that offers opportunities far beyond the host nations themselves. Her vision centers on using the tournament to accelerate the growth of women's soccer globally and inspire millions of players.

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JT Batson, Chief Executive Officer and General Secretary of U.S. Soccer, highlighted the strategic importance of the event for player development. He stated that the momentum from the 2031 Women's World Cup will be used to expand access and participation in the sport. The organization aims to strengthen pathways that develop the next generation of players by creating sustainable opportunities for them to play, grow, and pursue professional dreams. This approach aligns with broader efforts to build long-term infrastructure for the women's game.

Stakeholder Impact and Expansion Goals

The expansion to 48 teams and 104 matches significantly increases the commercial and sporting impact of the 2031 Women's World Cup. For the host nations, the event promises substantial economic benefits and increased visibility for local soccer scenes. Mexico, Costa Rica, and Jamaica will gain valuable experience in organizing large-scale international sporting events, which can spur further investment in sports facilities and tourism. The United States benefits from reinforcing its status as a central hub for women's soccer development and competition.

The inclusion of four nations allows for broader fan engagement across different regions, potentially increasing global viewership and attendance. FIFA's decision reflects a growing trend toward collaborative hosting models for mega-events, aiming to distribute costs and maximize reach. The 2031 Women's World Cup is positioned to set a new standard for inclusivity and logistical efficiency in international soccer.

Next Steps for City Selection and Planning

With the four host countries confirmed, attention now shifts to identifying the specific cities and stadiums that will stage matches. U.S. Soccer has indicated that host city and stadium announcements will be made as planning progresses. The joint bid's list of over 30 candidate venues provides a wide array of options for FIFA and the host nations to evaluate. Detailed criteria for selection are expected to consider stadium capacity, media facilities, transportation links, and accommodation availability.

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The process of selecting host cities will involve rigorous evaluations to ensure that the 2031 Women's World Cup meets FIFA's high standards for operational excellence. Stakeholders from all four countries will collaborate to finalize the schedule and venue assignments in the coming years. This structured approach ensures that the tournament delivers a seamless experience for teams, fans, and media representatives while maximizing the long-term legacy for women's soccer in each host nation.