FIFA Chief Infantino Urges Calm Over Visa Denial, Confirms Iran's World Cup Participation

Gianni Infantino addressed controversies ahead of the 2026 World Cup, including a Somali referee denied US entry and Iran's participation, urging a calm approach.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino held a lengthy 66-minute press conference on the eve of the 2026 World Cup, addressing several controversies that have overshadowed the tournament's build-up.

The most prominent issue was the denial of a US visa to Somali referee Omar Artan, who was set to become the first official from his country to officiate at a World Cup. Artan, despite holding what he believed to be a valid visa, was refused entry to the United States, a decision that sparked widespread criticism given Somalia's inclusion on the US travel ban list.

In response, Infantino urged a measured approach, stating, "It is unfortunate what happened to Omar. But we don't control everything. We try, we discuss and we will speak. Maybe sometimes it is good as well to just chill and relax.

We work on everything and try to solve everything. Sometimes, to start screaming and shouting has the opposite effect of finding a solution.

" He emphasized that FIFA is a sports organization, not a global governing body with authority over national governments and police forces, and that the organization consistently seeks solutions even when they are not always achievable. When pressed by reporters to clarify his "chill" remark, Infantino drew a parallel to the future 2035 Women's World Cup, which is expected to be hosted by the United Kingdom.

He questioned whether it would be reasonable for FIFA to dictate immigration policies to the British government, noting that security considerations often supersede other factors in an increasingly aggressive world.

"You need to respect the decisions," he added, while reiterating that FIFA's role is to facilitate positive outcomes within the constraints it faces. The incident has stirred debate about the intersection of sports and geopolitics, with many calling for greater advocacy from FIFA on behalf of its officials facing discriminatory barriers.

Turning to another contentious topic, Infantino confirmed that Iran would participate in the World Cup despite ongoing tensions with the United States and Israel, including air strikes on Iran in February. President Donald Trump had earlier given his approval, saying "let them play," and Infantino personally visited the Iranian team to assure their involvement.

However, just days before Iran's opening match against New Zealand, the Iranian football federation reported that its ticket allocation had been revoked, raising concerns about political interference. Infantino acknowledged the challenges but expressed satisfaction that Iran would be on the field.

"When Iran plays, the stadium will be full and I hope there will be a positive atmosphere. Because this is football. I am very happy that we managed to get Iran to come and play in this World Cup," he said. The developments underscore the delicate balance FIFA must maintain between sporting ideals and political realities, as the organization navigates a landscape where visa restrictions and geopolitical conflicts threaten to overshadow the world's premier football event





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