FIFA Clears VAR Official Shaun Evans After 'Involuntary' Hand Gesture Investigation

FIFA has cleared video assistant referee Shaun Evans after an investigation into an alleged 'OK' hand gesture made during a broadcast, which he claimed was an involuntary twitch and not an intentional signal. The governing body found no disciplinary breaches, though anti-discrimination groups had raised concerns over the gesture's association with white supremacy.

Video assistant referee Shaun Evans has been cleared by a FIFA investigation into a hand gesture he made during a global broadcast of the VAR team before Germany's 7-1 victory over Curaçao.

Evans stated the gesture, which resembled an upside-down 'OK' sign, was an involuntary, subconscious twitch and he was unaware of making it. He denied any intention to communicate a message, affiliation, or belief. The incident occurred when cameras cut to the VAR hub in Dallas, showing Evans standing with his arm by his side before his hand formed the gesture. FIFA confirmed it found no evidence of breaches of the FIFA Disciplinary Code and will take no action against Evans.

Evans expressed regret over the interpretation, emphasizing that the coverage does not reflect who he is. Supporting his claim, video evidence from the VAR room showed he repeated the movement many times while holding a pen between his fingers. The gesture has dual meanings: a harmless 'circle game' prank and a symbol associated with white supremacy, listed as a hate symbol by the Anti-Defamation League in 2019.

Anti-discrimination groups, including the Fare network and Kick It Out, had called for FIFA to act, citing the gesture's resemblance to a 'white power' symbol used in far-right circles. Following the incident, VAR teams in subsequent matches no longer posed for the camera but faced their monitors. Evans, an experienced FIFA-listed referee since 2017 and a veteran of the 2022 World Cup, continues to officiate at the tournament





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FIFA Shaun Evans VAR Hand Gesture Investigation World Cup White Supremacy Discipline

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