Fifa Council Members Can View FFE Documents In Person Following World Cup Sale Backlash

Fifa allows council members to inspect confidential FFE documents in Zurich. This move addresses UEFA demands regarding Gianni Infantino's rejected World Cup stake sale plan.

Fifa has agreed to allow its council members to view confidential documents related to the abandoned FFE project in person at its headquarters in Zurich. This decision follows intense pressure from European football leaders who demanded transparency regarding president Gianni Infantino's controversial attempt to sell stakes in the World Cup.

In-Person Document Access Rules

Fifa secretary general Mattias Grafstrom sent a letter to all Council members inviting them to inspect the key documents related to the FFE proposal. Council members must register their interest within the next two weeks to schedule an appointment. The review will take place under specific conditions designed to preserve Fifa's strict confidentiality obligations.

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Currently, the documents available for inspection relate solely to the FFE initiative. A wider response to broader concerns regarding Infantino's presidency is expected to follow in due course. This limited disclosure aims to address immediate questions while protecting sensitive commercial information.

UEFA Demands and FFE Rejection

On October 19, Uefa sent a letter on behalf of European members of the Fifa Council demanding answers to a series of questions. The letter sought clarity on the Folarin Balogun disciplinary case and other matters concerning Infantino's leadership. Uefa threatened a boycott of Fifa competitions if their demands were not met promptly.

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The FFE plan involved creating a company to run the commercial interests of the World Cup. Private investors were intended to hold a minority stake in the entity. The proposal was abandoned in August after three continental confederations rejected it and Uefa threatened to pull out of Fifa competitions.

Financial Valuation and Investor Details

The October 19 letter questioned the decision to award exclusivity to Thrive Capital to lead the private investor group. Thrive was founded by Joshua Kushner, the brother of Donald Trump's son-in-law. Critics sought answers regarding the timeline of the plan and the twenty billion dollar valuation placed on the company.

Questions also focused on why Fifa felt the need for private investment given its healthy cash reserves. Members asked whether Infantino stood to gain personally from the scheme. The Fifa Council viewed Uefa's two-week deadline to respond to all forty-two areas as unfeasible due to the complexity of the issues.

Upcoming Congress and Legal Boundaries

Fifa is currently focused on the organisation of the inaugural Under-15 World Cup in Azerbaijan. The tournament features one hundred and eighty-nine nations and three thousand players. Preparations for an extraordinary Fifa Congress on November 23 are also underway to appoint hosts for the 2031 and 2035 Women's World Cups.

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Uefa's ongoing legal action in the United States has created additional legal boundaries for document sharing. The Fifa Council is not due to meet again until December 16. Uefa has pledged to identify a credible alternative candidate to stand against Infantino in the Fifa presidential election next March.