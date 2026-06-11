FIFA Introduces Mandatory Hydration Breaks for 2026 World Cup to Protect Players from Extreme Heat

FIFA has announced that all 104 matches of the 2026 World Cup will include mandatory hydration breaks in the 22nd and 67th minutes to combat extreme temperatures across North America.

The upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026, set to be hosted across the vast landscapes of the United States, Canada, and Mexico, is introducing a significant change to the flow of the game to prioritize athlete safety.

FIFA has officially confirmed that every single one of the 104 matches scheduled for the summer tournament will feature two mandatory hydration breaks. These breaks will be implemented regardless of the specific weather conditions on the day of the match, ensuring a consistent safety standard for all participating nations. Each break is anticipated to last approximately three minutes, with the referee signaling the pause around the 22nd minute of the first half and the 67th minute of the second half.

While the exact timing may fluctuate slightly depending on the unfolding action on the pitch, these intervals are designed to give players a critical window to replenish fluids and lower their body temperature. The necessity of these breaks becomes evident when examining the predicted environmental challenges of the North American summer.

For instance, the English national team faces a daunting set of conditions in their group stages. Their encounter with Croatia in Texas is expected to take place in temperatures soaring as high as 34 degrees Celsius.

While their subsequent match against Ghana in Boston may offer a reprieve with cooler temperatures around 26 degrees Celsius, the final group clash against Panama at MetLife Stadium in New York is projected to be an intense ordeal, with afternoon heat potentially reaching the mid-thirties. Such extreme conditions can lead to rapid dehydration and heat exhaustion, which not only affects performance but poses serious health risks to the athletes.

This decision by FIFA is not arbitrary but is based on empirical research and harrowing experiences from previous events. Scientific data suggests that cooling the palms of the hands can substantially reduce the core body temperature of an athlete, which is a vital component of in-game recovery and sustained physical output. The catalyst for this policy change was largely the experience of the recent FIFA Club World Cup held in the United States.

During that tournament, players faced brutal conditions that pushed the human body to its limits. Marcos Llorente of Atletico Madrid provided a vivid account of a match against PSG in California, where temperatures hit 40 degrees Celsius combined with a stifling 60 percent humidity. Llorente described the heat as terrifying, noting that the extreme conditions caused physical pain in his toes and nails, highlighting how European teams, in particular, are often ill-equipped for such oppressive climates.

Beyond the hydration breaks, FIFA has undertaken a massive technical exercise to ensure the 2026 tournament runs smoothly. The match schedule has been meticulously crafted to minimize the grueling travel requirements for both teams and fans, while maximizing the essential rest days between matches. This planning involved a comprehensive analysis of all venues, evaluating everything from average historical temperatures and available cooling infrastructure to local public transport and security protocols.

Collaborative discussions took place across various FIFA departments, including medical services, competition management, and broadcasting, to create a balanced environment. By integrating these hydration breaks into the official rules, FIFA aims to mitigate the risks of the North American summer and ensure that the sporting spectacle is defined by athletic skill rather than environmental endurance





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