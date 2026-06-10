FIFA President Gianni Infantino's World Cup Legacy Marred by Controversy and Exclusivity

FIFA President Gianni Infantino's World Cup legacy is marred by controversy and exclusivity. Despite his love of football, Infantino has allowed the tournament to become an exclusive event, with visa rejections and stringent restrictions making it difficult for supporters from around the world to attend. His pandering to reprehensible politicians has also sparked outrage, with many questioning his self-confidence and motivations. Meanwhile, Infantino's efforts to secure unprecedented levels of investment have increased FIFA's annual revenue, but have done little to address the organisation's lack of transparency and accountability.

During last December's World Cup draw at the Kennedy Centre in Washington D.C. , FIFA president Gianni Infantino was introduced as football's No.1 fan. Most supporters unsurprisingly scoffed, but Infantino is a football fan.

And, just like every football fan, he's never forgotten his first World Cup. It was the 1982 tournament in Spain and, for the Swiss-born son of Italian immigrants, it was spectacular. Italy won it, with Paolo Rossi and that whole team of great players. I remember Alessandro Altobelli scoring a goal in the final.

His third goal and the celebrations against Germany were incredible. That Italy team and that moment are engraved in my heart. Infantino revealed that he was bullied as a child growing up in Switzerland for being a red-headed, freckle-faced kid from an Italian background - which only made the Azzurri's success all the more meaningful for him.

However, his longstanding and deep-rooted love of the World Cup only makes it harder to understand why, in his role as president of FIFA, he's allowed a tournament that he believes capable of being a force for good to become an exclusive event. At a press conference in Kenya last August, a South African journalist told Infantino and FIFA vice-president Patrice Motsepe that there was a lot of unease over the World Cup being co-hosted by the United States, a country where some of us do not feel welcome.

Infantino insisted that there was no cause for concern over Donald Trump's travel bans and stringent visa restrictions. Everyone will be welcome in Canada, Mexico and the United States for the FIFA World Cup next year. There is a process to go through to get visas and so on. But this process will be smooth, he claimed.

It has been anything but. Just three days before the World Cup kicks off, amid a wave of visa rejections among supporters from every corner of the world, and, as of yet, without anything resembling an adequate explanation, thus making a mockery of Infantino's claim that the tournament would be open to all.

What we're instead already witnessing is the most exclusive edition ever, the shocking but inevitable consequence of Infantino's incessant pandering to some of the most reprehensible politicians on the planet. The Frenchman has just filed a criminal complaint against the FIFA president and five Swiss soccer and prosecution officials in relation to a financial wrongdoing case from 2015.

However, plenty of people would agree with Platini's personality appraisal of Infantino. He likes the rich and powerful people, the ones with money. The most important thing is that personally I have nothing against Infantino - he is not a crook - but the problem is his self-confidence. He loves dictators and billionaires.

When he sees people with money, he melts. Infantino and his supporters - of which there are still many in FIFA - would argue that wooing the rich and the famous is part of his job remit, which is essentially to raise as much money as possible for its 211 affiliated member associations to be pumped back into the game.

When he was elected in 2016, Infantino promised to increase development funds, and FIFA's annual revenue has increased eightfold over the past decade thanks in no small part to the way in which Infantino has secured unprecedented levels of investment from the likes of Saudi Arabia. His grand plan to expand the World Cup to 48 teams is also set to generate a record-breaking $9 billion for the game's governing body.

However, the way in which all of this money is being generated has done little to help Infantino to realise another of his election promises: eleven years after Sepp Blatter's reign as FIFA president was brought to an unceremonious end by a series of corruption scandals, there is a widespread belief that while Infantino has got the organisation's accounts in order, he is now operating with complete impunity and total disregard for the game, its players and its supporters. FIFPRO president Sergio Marchi even went so far as to compare Infantino to the infamous Roman emperor Nero before last summer's Club World Cup.

However, it's clear that he finds the constant questioning of the way in which he is running FIFA upsetting. Why? Why? I don't get it.

We work hard, I work hard, the whole FIFA team works hard. We don't steal, we don't profit. Maybe I don't speak so much to the media, but it's how I am, and anyway, it's much better that you write about football, and not football administrators. I can tell you that FIFA is about football, not about money.

It was a ludicrous claim from a man who approved the introduction of dynamic pricing and a 30 percent fee on resold tickets for the World Cup, blatant attempts to fleece fans for as much of their money as possible - and yet moves that Infantino has not only staunchly defended, but also made light of





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FIFA World Cup Gianni Infantino Controversy Exclusivity Visa Rejections FIFA President Football Politics Money Investment Transparency Accountability.

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