FIFA has overturned a controversial ban on empty water bottles at the 2026 World Cup, now allowing fans to bring sealed bottles up to 590 ml. The decision comes as organizers prepare for an unprecedented 104‑match tournament across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to bring soccer fans in the United States and Canada into a stadium environment that has recently undergone a dramatic change in its regulations regarding water bottles.

Initially, FIFA announced that no fans could bring any empty water bottles into any of the 16 North American venues, sparking widespread backlash from both fans and stadium operators. The decision was purportedly made on security grounds, but many observers saw it as a move designed to funnel more revenue into concessions, particularly benefiting FIFA's soft‑drink partner Coca‑Cola and its Dasani water brand.

According to the regulation, supporters would therefore have only one option for hydration: purchase beverages directly from the stadium's concession booths. However, mere days after the ban was revealed, FIFA reversed itself. In a video statement released by a FIFA spokesperson, the change was presented as a clarification rather than a full‑blown policy shift. Fans will be permitted to bring a factory‑sealed bottle of water up to 590 ml into the stadiums, but only if it has not been opened.

You are allowed to fill this bottle from a station on the outside, or you may purchase a fresh bottled drink at a concession stand. This rule does not automatically apply to the Mexican stadiums where the tournament's opening tournament matches will be played - Estadio BBVA, Estadio Akron, and Estadio Azteca - where the decision has yet to be announced.

Nonetheless, the new policy is designed to give fans the option to bring their own bottled water while still preventing them from bringing in empty containers that could pose a security risk. Beyond the water‑bottle controversy, the 2026 tournament will host an unprecedented 104 matches, with four matches in Monterrey, four in Guadalajara, five in Mexico City, six in Toronto's BMO Field, and seven in Vancouver's BC Place.

The rest of the games, including the final set for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, will be played in U.S. venues. FIFA's latest decision on water bottles is one of a host of logistical moves that may help the federation negotiate the influx of millions of spectators across a continent that has never hosted so many games in one year.

The move should also reassure governments and stadium authorities that the event can successfully address security concerns while maintaining concession revenue streams. "





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