Fifi Geldof, daughter of Bob Geldof, has reportedly separated from her husband and is now in a relationship with actor Jon Paul Phillips. This news arrives as the family prepares to remember Peaches Geldof's death.

Fifi Geldof , the daughter of Bob Geldof and the late Paula Yates , has reportedly split from her husband Andrew Robertson and found love with actor and model Jon Paul Phillips . This news comes amidst the Geldof family preparing to mark the 12th anniversary of Peaches Geldof 's tragic death, adding a layer of poignancy to the announcement. Fifi, 43, was seen without her wedding ring while walking her dog with Jon, 46, in London's Knightsbridge earlier this week.

A source close to the situation revealed that Fifi and Jon are very much in love, and it is lovely to see her happy, considering the challenges she has faced. Fifi also celebrated her 43rd birthday with Jon, enjoying a stay at a luxurious apartment, as documented on her Instagram. The news of the separation and new relationship has garnered attention, given Fifi's family background and the recent anniversaries of family tragedies. \Jon Paul Phillips, is the grandson of French film actress Marika Rivera and the great-grandson of Russian-born painter Marie Vorobieff. Jon is also a 'nepo baby' like Fifi. He has pursued a career in modeling and acting, appearing in independent films. Fifi's ex-husband, Andrew Robertson, a sand sculptor and artist, also garnered public attention through his work with Dirtybeach. He once attempted to seek funding on Dragons' Den for litter-removing robots and a pop-up beach bar. Andrew also had a brief interest in politics, with plans for his own political party. The Geldof family has a long history in the public eye. Their lives have been under scrutiny, especially after the tragic deaths of Paula Yates and Peaches Geldof. Bob Geldof's second wife, Jeanne Marine, has been a pillar of support for the family, particularly in raising Tiger Lily, Paula's daughter with Michael Hutchence. The family dynamics have evolved significantly over the years, marked by both public achievements and deeply personal losses. Bob has credited his second wife Jeanne with helping him to raise his children and has said his children 'wouldn't have survived' without her. Jeanne's influence was particularly significant during the difficult time following Peaches' death and has been a source of stability for Tiger Lily. \The Geldof family's story is one of fame, tragedy, and resilience. The new relationship in Fifi's life is met with both interest and understanding. The family has navigated the public eye with strength and grace. The spotlight on Fifi's personal life is a reflection of the public's enduring fascination with the family and their ability to overcome adversity. The family has shown incredible strength and the public are invested in their journey. The family has continued to support one another in the wake of tragedy and have shown their ability to move on. The family has navigated the spotlight and have grown stronger in each other. The public is often interested in the next chapter of the family's lives. Fifi's new relationship is being supported by many, including the public who are happy to see her happy. Family tragedies and the scrutiny that follows them, make it more complicated to navigate new relationships, especially in the public eye. This latest chapter in Fifi's life is a testament to the family's ability to find joy and love amidst the sorrows





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Fifi Geldof Jon Paul Phillips Bob Geldof Paula Yates Peaches Geldof Celebrity Relationships

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