Lucy Bronze named in Fifpro Women's World 11 for record ninth time

Lucy Bronze has been selected in the Fifpro Women's World 11 for a record ninth time, with five England players and Zambia striker Barbra Banda also named after votes from 6,511 female players across 64 countries.

England defender Lucy Bronze has been named in the Fifpro Women's World 11 for a record ninth time. The award is the only global football honour chosen exclusively by players.

Bronze is one of five England players selected. Alex Greenwood, Alessia Russo, Ella Toone and Hannah Hampton also made the team. Spain defender Irene Paredes features for the first time since her previous selection in 2017. Zambia striker Barbra Banda, named for the third time, is the only player in the side based outside England or Spain.

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Fifpro World 11 Voting Details

The World 11 was selected through votes from 6,511 female players from 64 countries. The team was confirmed after a global poll of professional players. Players voted based on performances between 4 August 2025 and 16 August 2026. Only players with at least 20 appearances during that period were eligible to be chosen.

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Voters were asked to choose the three players who had performed best in each position: goalkeeper, defender, midfielder and forward. The goalkeeper, three defenders, three midfielders and three forwards who received the most votes were selected. The final place in the World 11 was awarded to the outfield player with the next highest overall vote total, regardless of position. This rule allows a fourth outfield player to join the side if they miss out in their specific position.

The full team includes Lucy Bronze of Chelsea and England, and Alex Greenwood of Manchester City and England. Mapi Leon of Barcelona and Spain is also named. Irene Paredes of Barcelona and Spain returns to the side. Aitana Bonmati of Barcelona and Spain is included, along with Alexia Putellas of Barcelona and Spain.

England And Spain Dominate Squad

Ella Toone of Manchester United and England is named in midfield. Barbra Banda of Orlando Pride and Zambia is selected as a forward. Claudia Pina of Barcelona and Spain is also in the team. Alessia Russo of Arsenal and England completes the list of outfield players.

Hannah Hampton is the goalkeeper selected for the World 11. She joins her England teammates in the side after the players' vote. The selection process gives weight to consistency and top-level performance across the qualifying window. With 6,511 voters from 64 countries, the award reflects a broad international consensus.

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Bronze Sets New Selection Record

Bronze's ninth appearance sets a new record for selections in the Women's World 11. The England defender has been a fixture in the team across multiple years. England's strong representation with five players highlights the country's impact on the international game. Spain also has a significant presence through Barcelona-based players.

Banda's inclusion is notable as the only player based outside England or Spain. Her third selection confirms her standing among the world's best forwards. Paredes returns after an eight-year gap since her last selection in 2017. Her form for Barcelona and Spain earned her a place in the final vote.

The World 11 remains the only global football award decided entirely by players. The votes were cast by female professionals from around the world.