Fifteen Men Jailed for Prolonged Rape of Teenage Girl in Bradford

Fifteen men have been sentenced to prison for raping a teenage girl over a four-year period in Bradford between 2007 and 2011. The victim, aged 14 to 18 at the time, described the abuse as having consumed her life for nearly 20 years. Sentences range from eight to seventeen years following multiple trials at Bradford Crown Court.

Fifteen men have been sentenced to prison for the prolonged rape of a teenage girl in Bradford, England. The abuse occurred over a four-year period between 2007 and 2011, when the victim was aged between 14 and 18.

The sentencing followed a series of trials at Bradford Crown Court that took place between November 2023 and May 2026. The cases were initially under reporting restrictions, which have now been lifted, allowing full details to be reported. The victim described how the attacks and their aftermath have consumed her life for nearly two decades, stealing her childhood and leaving a permanent impact that she will carry every day.

She expressed sadness for her younger self and emphasized that the men committed these horrific acts for their own sexual gratification, calling their actions abhorrent and deserving of long prison terms. The police investigation was launched in February 2016 after officers first approached the victim in November 2015. West Yorkshire Police described it as a long and complex investigation resulting in multiple trials, and they hope the outcome provides the victim with closure and a sense of justice.

The sentences handed down include: Asif Budhia, 40, of Bradford, 13 years for four counts of rape; Abdul Basith, 44, of Bradford, 13 and a half years for four counts of rape and conspiracy to rape; Burhan Uddin Ali, 39, of Bradford, 13 and a half years for four counts of rape and conspiracy to rape; Mohammed Nadeem Ali, 42, of Bradford, 13 years for four counts of rape; Jameel Ahmed, 35, of Bradford, eight years for four counts of rape; Amjad Hussain, 40, of Keighley, 10 years and five months for one count of rape; Yousaf Bhatti, 40, of Bradford, 17 years for four counts of rape; Aftab Ahmed, 37, of Bradford, 11 years for three counts of rape; Shahinul Haq, 39, of Bradford, 10 years for one count of rape; Ashfaq Ahmed, 38, of Bradford, 12 years for two counts of rape.

These sentences reflect the severity and scale of the abuse perpetrated against a vulnerable child over several years. The case underscores the prolonged trauma experienced by victims of such crimes and the importance of thorough police work in securing justice, even many years after the offenses. The victim's courage in coming forward and enduring the legal process has been highlighted by authorities, who acknowledge that the impact of such abuse lasts a lifetime.

The lifting of reporting restrictions now permits public scrutiny of the case, bringing attention to the issue of child sexual exploitation in communities. The detailed sentencing demonstrates the judiciary's approach to such grave offenses, with terms ranging from eight to seventeen years based on individual culpability. This outcome serves as a stark reminder of the legal consequences for those who commit sexual crimes against children and the enduring strength of survivors in seeking justice





bbcemt / 🏆 120. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bradford Rape Case Child Sexual Abuse Sentencing West Yorkshire Police Victim Statement

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Actor died of heart disease in Norfolk prison, inquest revealsJohn Alford died two months after he was jailed for child sex offences, a coroner hears.

Read more »

Private tutor jailed for three years after £300,000 exam fraud schemeA private tutor who charged students to sit exams and submit coursework has been sentenced to three years in prison after defrauding Liverpool John Moores University of £300,000. Shahid Adnan, 43, completed assignments and online tests for more than 120 students, using a company called Study Sharp Ltd. He was discovered after a suspicious USB drive was handed in, leading to the uncovering of spreadsheets containing student details and login credentials. Police found he was living a lavish lifestyle with high-end cars and multiple bank accounts holding over £2.3 million, and suspect he may have worked for 124 students worldwide.

Read more »

Men jailed over work for Chinese intelligence in UKThey were found guilty of assisting a foreign intelligence service, an offence under the National Security Act.

Read more »

Jet2 Announces Exclusive Norway and Fjords Programme from Leeds Bradford AirportJet2 has announced an exciting summer flight schedule from Leeds Bradford Airport, featuring an exclusive Norway and Fjords programme. The flights are on sale for summer 2027, making Jet2 the only airline to operate to Bergen from the airport in summer 27. The programme provides customers across Yorkshire with fantastic choice, including three- and four-night breaks to a destination that offers spectacular fjords, rich culture, and a vibrant city break experience.

Read more »