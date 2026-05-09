Filipe Luis Linked to Chelsea Management Role Despite Interest from Crystal Palace

Chelsea are still searching for a permanent replacement for Liam Rosenior, who was sacked last month. Flameng boss Filipe Luis, a former player of the Blues, has been linked with the position. While Crystal Palace have already held talks with Luis over replacing Oliver Glasner.

Flamengo boss Filipe Luis , who played for Chelsea between 2014 and 2015, has been linked with the soon-to-be vacant role at Stamford Bridge in recent weeks.

Former Atletico Madrid and Chelsea defender Filipe Luis, currently managing in Brazil with Flamengo, has been linked with the soon-to-be vacant role at Stamford Bridge. Former Spain international and Atletico Madrid and Chelsea defender Filipe Luis has been a recent focal point in the media for his supposed interest in succeeding Roberto Di Matteo as Chelsea's next manager.

Crystal Palace have already held talks with Luis over replacing Oliver Glasner at Selhurst Park, and he could be in the Eagles hotseat next season if they cannot secure their number one target Iraola





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