Film Lawyer Kamir Naghdi Loses Discrimination Case After Tribunal Finds Affair Led To Sacking

London Central Employment Tribunal dismisses Kamir Naghdi's discrimination claims against Clintons LLP, upholding the decision to terminate his contract following workplace affair violations.

Kamir Naghdi, a prominent film and television lawyer, has lost his legal battle against Clintons LLP and C Legal LLP after an employment tribunal concluded that his termination was justified due to serious breaches of workplace conduct. The London Central Employment Tribunal dismissed his allegations of discrimination and harassment, rejecting his assertion that his dismissal stemmed from religious or racial bias. Instead, the judge found that the firm acted reasonably in ending his employment due to an inappropriate relationship with a junior employee and subsequent conflicts of interest.

Relationship Violations And Tribunal Findings

The tribunal heard that Mr. Naghdi was the Head of Film and Television at the prestigious London law firm until his relationship with a junior worker, anonymized as Relevant Employee, triggered a crisis in professional conduct. Evidence presented to the court included text messages from December 2021 in which the junior employee booked flights to the Cannes Film Festival on the exact same dates as Mr. Naghdi and informed him she would wear "absolutely stunning" designer dresses. The judge inferred that Mr. Naghdi appreciated seeing his colleague in these garments, confirming the existence of a romantic dynamic that violated firm protocols.

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Rumors regarding the affair began circulating among staff, leading to a confrontation with senior partner Mr. Myers in mid-April 2023. When Mr. Myers questioned Mr. Naghdi about the rumors, the lawyer initially admitted only to a non-physical relationship, prompting the creation of a conduct protocol. However, by the time the protocol was finalized in June 2023, the relationship with the junior employee had already ended. The tribunal determined that this admission was not the full extent of the misconduct, as Mr. Naghdi later failed to deny allegations of a sexual relationship with a former associate.

Conflict Of Interest And Financial Disputes

Beyond the personal relationships, Mr. Naghdi faced disciplinary action for attempting to leverage his position for financial gain. After the affair ended, he emailed partners suggesting that the former junior employee be offered a higher expenses allowance and paid training to improve her financial package. The judge ruled this action a clear breach of protocol, as it constituted an improper attempt to influence firm decisions for personal benefit. This conduct compounded the reputational risks the firm faced, as clients could view such favoritism and hidden relationships unfavorably.

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Mr. Naghdi, an equity principal since January 201 and known as an excellent lawyer in his field, was suspended and later faced a formal meeting to consider his expulsion. He rejected a negotiated exit, arguing through his legal representatives that dismissal would be unlawful. The partners voted unanimously in September 2023 to terminate his membership. The tribunal judgment noted that while he was a skilled attorney, his behavior created untenable conditions for the firm's professional standing.

Discrimination Claims Rejected By Judge

Following his termination, Mr. Naghdi initiated a lawsuit against the firm and seven partners, including C Legal LLP, alleging direct discrimination, harassment related to race and religion, and victimization. He claimed that Jewish and white colleagues threatened his position and that he faced prejudice because he is a Christian Iranian. Employment Judge Emma Webster dismissed these claims, finding no evidence that his dismissal was motivated by his religious or ethnic background. The judge concluded that the termination was a direct result of his conduct and the resulting reputational damage to the business.

The legal dispute highlighted the tension between individual rights and professional ethical standards in high-pressure legal environments. The tribunal's decision reinforces the authority of law firms to enforce strict conduct codes regarding workplace relationships and conflicts of interest. By upholding the firm's actions, the court emphasized that maintaining professional integrity and client trust takes precedence, even for senior equity partners like Kamir Naghdi.