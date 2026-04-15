Film Student Brutally Stabbed to Death on Primrose Hill After Being Kicked and Stamped On

A film student, Finbar Sullivan, 21, was brutally murdered on Primrose Hill after being subjected to a violent assault by seven men. Three individuals, including Oluwadamilola Ogunyankinnu, Alexis Bidace, and Ernest Boateng, have been charged with murder. Another man, Khalid Abdulqadir, faces charges related to grievous bodily harm and violent disorder.

A horrific act of extreme violence unfolded on Primrose Hill , leaving film student Finbar Sullivan, 21, dead. The Old Bailey heard harrowing details of how Mr. Sullivan was subjected to a brutal assault by seven men last Tuesday afternoon. The prosecutor described the incident as an eruption of extreme violence in a public place during daylight hours.

According to the court proceedings, Mr. Sullivan entered the popular north London park with a friend shortly after 6:30 PM. Tragically, he was soon encircled by a group of individuals. The assault began with Mr. Sullivan being punched and pushed to the ground.

While on the ground, he was allegedly kicked and stamped on towards his head. The violence escalated further when another male, as yet unidentified, stabbed Mr. Sullivan at least twice, delivering a fatal injury to his thigh.

Oluwadamilola Ogunyankinnu, 27, has been charged with murder in connection with the incident and appeared at the Old Bailey today. He has not yet entered a plea, but a provisional trial date has been set for April of next year. During a previous appearance at Stratford Magistrates' Court, Ogunyankinnu vehemently denied any involvement, stating, I didnt kill anybody, I didnt stab anybody, theyre got the wrong person.

Two other men, Alexis Bidace, 25, and Ernest Boateng, 25, both from Enfield, have also been charged with murder. They appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court this morning and also did not enter formal pleas, with their defense counsel indicating they both deny any participation in the alleged murder. Their hearing was brief, lasting only six minutes, during which they confirmed their personal details. Both men were remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Friday.

In a separate but connected development, Khalid Abdulqadir, 18, of Camden, faces charges of grievous bodily harm, violent disorder, and possession of a knife. Abdulqadir is accused of stabbing a rival during a separate clash, resulting in the victim requiring the removal of his spleen and suffering a severely broken hand. He appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on Tuesday and was also remanded in custody. His next court date is a plea hearing at Inner London Crown Court on May 12.

Finbar Sullivan, affectionately known as Fin by his friends, was a promising student at the London Screen Academy. His father, Christopher Sullivan, 65, expressed his profound grief, describing his son as the most beautiful, lovely, outgoing, loving boy. He lamented the incomprehensible nature of the attack, stating, We have no idea why he was targeted. The investigation is ongoing, and police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward, quoting reference 6448/07Apr





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