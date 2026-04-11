Film Student Finbar Sullivan Murdered on Primrose Hill

A young film student, Finbar Sullivan, was fatally stabbed on Primrose Hill in London. The incident occurred shortly after he went out to take photos with a new camera he had received for his birthday. The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the murder, which has shocked the community. Finbar, the grandson of a renowned cinematographer, was known for his gentle and creative spirit. His father described him as a young man who loved movies and filmmaking, with no involvement in gangs or any criminal activity. The investigation will examine whether Finbar was involved in the fight that led to his death or was an innocent victim. The loss has deeply affected his family and friends, who are struggling to come to terms with the tragedy.

Go chase your dreams, it still says, at the top of Finbar Sullivan's Instagram page. The young film student , who had just turned 21, was doing exactly that on Tuesday when he picked up the new Sony camera he'd bought with his birthday money – broadcast quality, because he knew where his future lay – and headed out into the sunshine of London 's Primrose Hill , not far from his home.

Finbar, the grandson of legendary cinematographer Michael Seresin, would have grown up knowing more than most about film. His grandfather was behind the 'look' of some of Hollywood's most iconic films, involved in hits such as Bugsy Malone, Midnight Express, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. When friends asked Michael Seresin what he did exactly, he would tell them: I tell stories with cameras, lenses, light. It was the most glorious afternoon in the capital, and Finbar would have known that as magic hour – when the sun dips and casts a golden light – approached, he would get some spectacular images. That the contents of that new camera are now likely to form part of the police investigation into Finbar's murder is almost beyond comprehension. He left his home in Maida Vale, north-west London at around 4.30pm, telling his father, artist and musician Chris Sullivan, himself a leading light in London's artistic scene, that he would be home later to cook dinner. He had arranged to meet up with friends, including his best mate AJ, home from Nottingham University for the Easter break. They were planning to do what young lads do on sunny afternoons in London – lounge about, play music (Finbar produced videos for up and coming rappers), chat. But by 6.41pm, when the police were called after receiving reports of a fight at the summit of Primrose Hill where the views stretch out across the whole city, Finbar had been fatally stabbed. He received multiple wounds, including a fatal injury to the leg, severing an artery. His friend AJ was also wounded, possibly trying to protect Finbar. It was 6.45pm when AJ staggered into a nearby pub, seeking refuge. There were frantic scenes as horrified bystanders – including a woman with a son the same age – tried to save Finbar's life, to hold him and comfort him. Paramedics attempted CPR for 20 minutes but by the time his distraught father, alerted by friends, arrived, Finbar was gone, pronounced dead at the scene. Within minutes footage of the fracas was circulating on social media. It appears to show Finbar pulling up his trousers and stumbling away, having been stabbed. He is holding a bag. The 21-year-old, who studied at the London Screen Academy, produced music videos for drill rap artists under the name Sully Shot It. AJ is seen punching a man holding a knife, who then backs away, as Finbar stumbles down the hill. A bloodstain is clearly visible on AJ's back. Shocking scenes. How can this happen in a corner of London that used to be regarded as one of its safest? Finbar's heartbroken father has spoken to the Daily Mail of the family's utter devastation and bewilderment. Chris and Finbar's mother Leah Seresin – who is also a film-maker, like her father – are divorced, but Finbar was an adored only child. The Daily Mail has spent this week talking to his friends, and a picture has emerged of a gentle and creative soul. Beautiful, lovely, outgoing, said his father. Just a little groovy 21-year-old who loved movies and making films. He didn't drink, he didn't smoke, he didn't go out. Gang involvement? Categorically not, insisted Chris. In fact, when he got a scooter and would ride to school it would take him ages because he would avoid all the areas where there were gangs. The Daily Mail has spent this week talking to his friends, and a picture has emerged of a gentle and creative soul. Was Finbar involved in the fight that broke out or, as his family insist, indiscriminately attacked? The police investigation will examine that, but initial reports certainly suggest events unfolded with shocking speed. We can reveal that Finbar was actually on the phone to one of his friends as the violence erupted. Fellow film student Raphael Bishop-Sauve was shaking as he told us he had rung his friend at 6.39pm – just two minutes before police received the emergency call. Raphael, who works as an actor, had previously made arrangements to meet Finbar – who he knew from London Screen Academy, the film school they both attended – later that evening in Soho, having been unable to link up with him at Primrose Hill because he was working





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Murder Stabbing Primrose Hill London Film Student

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