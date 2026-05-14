Filming Locations for The White Lotus's Upcoming Season Revealed

The upcoming season of The White Lotus, a Sky Atlantic show, will be filmed in France, with locations including Mandarin Oriental Lutetia in Paris and Chateau de La Messardiere in Saint Tropez. The French Riviera destination, Chateau de La Messardiere, is a five-star luxury hotel with rooms starting at £10,000 a night.

Mandarin Oriental Lutetia in Paris and Chateau de La Messardiere in Saint Tropez are among the filming locations for the upcoming season of The White Lotus , a Sky Atlantic show.

The French Riviera destination, Chateau de La Messardiere, is a five-star luxury hotel with rooms starting at £10,000 a night. The hotel boasts a Rolls-Royce, a children's camp, and stunning Mediterranean views. Mandarin Oriental Lutetia, a vibrant hub in Paris, offers 184 rooms and several restaurants and bars. The hotel's presidential suite is the epitome of luxury.

The new season of The White Lotus, which begins with a murder, will air later this year. The show's star-studded cast includes Ben Kingsley, Max Minghella, Pekka Strang, Laura Dern, Heather Graham, Vincent Cassel, Steve Coogan, Dylan Ennis, Caleb Jonte Edwards, and Kumail Nanjiani. Helena Bonham Carter, 59, left the shoot of season four due to creative concerns about her role





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The White Lotus Sky Atlantic France Paris Chateau De La Messardiere Mandarin Oriental Lutetia Filming Locations Luxury Hotels Star-Studded Cast

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