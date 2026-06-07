Filmmakers Claim New Footage May Reveal Lake Champlain Monster

Richard Rossi and Kelly Tabor say they captured a brief glimpse of Champ while filming a children's movie, offering what could be the strongest visual evidence of the legendary lake creature in decades of sightings.

A duo of independent filmmakers claim they have finally captured what could be the most compelling proof yet of the legendary lake monster that haunts the waters of Lake Champlain .

The creature, popularly known as Champ, has been a fixture of regional folklore for more than two centuries, described in eyewitness accounts as a massive, serpent‑like animal with a long neck, humped back and dark, sleek body, much like the better‑known Loch Ness monster of Scotland. While countless sightings have been reported over the years, no definitive visual evidence has ever emerged, leaving the mystery alive in the imaginations of locals, tourists and cryptozoology enthusiasts alike.

Richard Rossi and Kelly Tabor, the director and producer of the children's adventure film Lucy and the Lake Monster, say their recent review of raw footage uncovered a fleeting glimpse of a large, unidentified shape moving just behind their modest 11‑foot wooden boat. The discovery was made during the editing process in 2025, nearly two years after the principal photography wrapped.

Tabor, who grew up on the western shore of the lake in Crown Point, recalled the moment the anomaly appeared on the screen. She described a thin, oscillating neck that seemed to thicken into a larger body, moving in a graceful, undulating fashion as if it were grazing the water's surface. The creature's outline was dark and indistinct, but its proportions suggested something far larger than any fish known to inhabit the lake.

Rossi, initially skeptical, was convinced after seeing the same footage on a large television screen, where the shape lingered briefly behind the rope that tethered the boat before disappearing into the depths





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Lake Champlain Champ Cryptozoology Filmmaking Sightings

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