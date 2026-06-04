Final Fantasy 14 Events Schedule for 2026

Stay up-to-date with the latest events and celebrations in Final Fantasy 14, including the current Make it Rain campaign and upcoming events in 2026.

For the quickest way to join, simply enter your email below and get access. We will send a confirmation and sign you up to our newsletter to keep you updated on all your gaming news .

Join the club for quick access. Enter your email below and we'll send confirmation, and sign you up to our newsletter. Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands.

It's cultivated a decent rotation at this point, and while Square Enix doesn't tend to share the exact dates for its events super far ahead, each one tends to occur at roughly the same time each year. There's your classic Valentine's, Easter, and Halloween events (all with their own Final Fantasy-esque names), along with ones similar to Japanese holidays, and fictional in-universe ones.

Final Fantasy 14 occasionally peppers in special limited-time collaborations too-like the To make sure you're keeping up with each seasonal celebration, here's a schedule outlining details on the current Final Fantasy 14 event, what to expect next, and anything you may have missed. Final Fantasy 14 is currently running its annual Make it Rain campaign, which starts in Ul'dah with the quest 'It Could Happen to You'.

The event provides increased MGP from Gold Saucer activities, and even discounts on some MGP-related prizes when purchased from the campaign attendant. Make It Rain Campaign MMXXIV Advertisement (2,000 MPG) When is the next Final Fantasy 14 event? , which always takes place in August. While we don't know the specifics just yet, we do know the bulk of the festivities are held in Costa del Sol and often involve some sort of beachy glamour as a reward.

While we rarely have concrete dates for seasonal events far in advance, they usually occur in the same month each year. That makes it easier to plot out the Final Fantasy 14 events for 2026: A summer-themed event that usually takes place in Costa del Sol with a jumping puzzle and rewards befitting of the beach An event to commemorate the relaunch of Final Fantasy 14 with A Realm Reborn, where Naoki Yoshida likes to insert riddles about the game's future While you can't go back and complete old quests, don't worry too much if you're missing any Final Fantasy 14 event rewards.

Items from seasonal vendors occasionally circle back around for free in-game, while things like mounts or minions are added to the online store for a few extra bucks during the next year's celebration. Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Mollie spent her early childhood deeply invested in games like Killer Instinct, Toontown and Audition Online, which continue to form the pillars of her personality today.

She joined PC Gamer in 2020 as a news writer and now lends her expertise to write a wealth of features, guides and reviews with a dash of chaos. She can often be found causing mischief in Final Fantasy 14, using those experiences to write neat things about her favourite MMO.

When she's not staring at her bunny girl she can be found sweating out rhythm games, pretending to be good at fighting games or spending far too much money at her local arcade





pcgamer / 🏆 38. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Final Fantasy 14 Make It Rain Campaign Final Fantasy 14 Events 2026 Events Gaming News

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nominations Open for 2026 Pride of Britain Awards Celebrating Yorkshire HeroesThe search for extraordinary Yorkshire heroes begins as nominations for the 2026 Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards with P&O Cruises are officially open. The awards honor courage, empathy, and bravery from local champions who inspire communities across the nation.

Read more »

UN issues global warning to prepare for return of El NiñoAn El Niño event this year is likely to take place between June and August 2026

Read more »

World Cup 2026: Jordan's final 26-man squad includes Mousa Al-TamariRennes forward Mousa Al-Tamari features in Jordan's final 26-man squad for their World Cup debut this summer.

Read more »

Why Birmingham Design Festival 2026 might be the UK’s most exciting creative event this summerLuke Tonge on ‘design as change’ and BDF’s boldest line-up yet

Read more »