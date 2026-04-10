Financial Advisor Accused of Swindling Pensioners of Millions, Driven by Greed

Raymond Simpson, a 78-year-old financial advisor, is accused of defrauding elderly pensioners of £11.5 million. The prosecution alleges he misused their savings for failing business interests and personal gain. Simpson and his business partner allegedly promised to protect savings from care home fees and inheritance tax, but instead, they engaged in high-risk investments and land purchases. The trial is ongoing.

A financial advisor , Raymond Simpson, 78, is facing accusations of defrauding elderly pensioners of millions of pounds, allegedly driven by a desire to escape poverty. The alleged scheme, which took place between January 2014 and April 2018, involved Simpson and his business partner, Steve Long, 59, purportedly misleading pensioners into believing their savings would be protected from care home fees and inheritance tax. The prosecution argues that a substantial £11.

5 million of the victims' money was instead misused to prop up failing business interests, fund investments deemed too good to be true, and purchase land. The investments, described as private placement programs, were characterized by prosecutors as high-risk gambling with other people's money. The case underscores the human cost of financial fraud, highlighting the significant sums of money and life savings of real people that were at stake, with individual losses ranging from tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands of pounds. This fraudulent activity stands in stark contrast to Simpson's own financial arrangements, as revealed through his banking details, which showed he had his own trust fund and a substantial annual salary during the period of the alleged fraud.\The alleged scheme began when victims were attracted by Universal, Long's company, through letterbox leaflets that offered seminars. These seminars provided attendees with a glossy brochure promising to protect their savings. This brochure appealed to a desire for wealth preservation by promoting a false idea of protection from care home fees, inheritance tax, and other unforeseen circumstances. The brochure implied that these methods were secrets known to the wealthy for generations, falsely claiming that these strategies were designed to safeguard wealth for future generations. Simpson's financial activity, while working in tandem with Long, showed that he set up his own trust fund to protect his money. When Universal collapsed in 2018, financial records from the company revealed nearly £6 million in operating losses over a six-year period. In a stark display of financial irresponsibility, Long admitted to utilizing client funds to cover the staff's payroll, which is characteristic of a Ponzi scheme. The prosecution further alleges that Simpson was instrumental in directing Long to invest the client's money and that Simpson expected to gain personally from the investments.\Evidence presented in court paints a picture of deliberate deception and financial manipulation. The prosecution emphasized the personal greed that motivated Simpson and Long. An internal text message from Simpson to Long on November 27, 2016, highlights his frustration with his financial situation. The prosecution highlights that the financial advisor was seeking personal financial gain. Simpson introduced Long to the investment opportunities. The prosecution posed questions about how the land in Spain was purchased for Simpson. Long has admitted to two counts of fraud, while Simpson denies the allegations. The trial, anticipated to span four weeks, is ongoing and is expected to reveal more details about the scale and mechanics of the alleged fraud. The case is a grim reminder of how easily trust can be violated and of the devastating impact such violations can have on individuals and their life savings, who entrusted their money to Simpson and Long. This case is about greed, and deception in the financial world. The ongoing trial is expected to shed more light on the specifics of the alleged fraud and its impact on the victims





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Fraud Pensioners Financial Advisor Investment Scam Greed

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