Financial struggles continue for Kate Garraway as she faces insolvency debts from her late husband's company

Since her husband Derek Draper's Covid-related illness and subsequent death, Kate Garraway has been dealing with the consequences. Now, she must contend with the attentions of an insolvency debt recovery agent named Grace & Good because of a sum of money owed by Astra Aspera

She's recently delighted her innumerable admirers by repeatedly - and very publicly - breaking into the sort of smile that they feared they might never see from her again.

But, even though overjoyed by her increasingly ‘close’ friendship with rugged broadcaster Liam Halligan, Kate Garraway has yet to escape the shadows cast by the harrowing final years of her late husband, lobbyist turned psychotherapist Derek Draper. Indeed I can disclose that Good Morning Britain presenter Kate must now contend with the attentions of an insolvency debt recovery agent, Grace & Good, because of his company Astra Aspera. She is now its sole director.

It’s the latest development in the punishing financial saga which has dogged her since Derek was afflicted by long Covid, after first falling ill in 2020 when he was put into an induced coma. The following four years, during which Kate yo-yoed between hope and despair, became the subject of three documentaries, ending with Derek’s Story, broadcast following his death in 2024, aged 56.

By then, Kate was faced with terrifying debts – possibly as much as £800,000 – as all her salary and more went on the £16,000-a-month cost of her husband’s care. Meanwhile, debts accumulated by Astra Aspera had grown every day Draper was unable to work. It’s in a bid to eliminate those debts – including £288,000 owed to HMRC – that the company’s liquidators have appointed Grace & Good.

Kate Garraway is now the sole director of her late husband’s company, Astra Aspera, and has been working to try and resolve its debt. Such an outcome would have appalled the young Draper who, in the 1990s, became a lobbyist after first being a researcher for Peter Mandelson, who memorably declared he was ‘intensely relaxed about people getting filthy rich’. Traitors! Scots star blasts English crews in Highland





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