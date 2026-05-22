Find A Streak-Free Shine With Astonish's Window and Glass Cleaner

Find a solution to the challenge of eradicating smears, dust, and grime from windows and mirrors. Astonish's Window and Glass Cleaner in Eucalyptus and Lemon can help you achieve a streak-free shine and leaves behind a pleasant, refreshing lemon scent.

Can be quite a challenge - smears, dust, and grime seems to appear instantly finding a product that tackles the mess without leaving streaks or overpowering chemical odor can feel like uphill battle. that leaves my mirrors and windows gleaming, with not a single streak in sight.

Astonish's Window and Glass Cleaner in Eucalyptus and Lemon comes in a 750ml bottle and is just £1 from The Range and Wilko. The product description states: 'Our Window & Glass Cleaner effortlessly cuts through grease, fingerprints, and everyday grime-leaving your surfaces streak-free and crystal clear. Infused with a refreshing eucalyptus and lemon fragrance, it's made with plant-based ingredients and dries quickly without residue.

Perfect for windows, mirrors, and glass tables, this versatile spray brings brilliance back to every pane and panel.

' The directions couldn't be simpler — just spritz onto the surface and wipe with a dry paper towel or lint-free cloth. I've been using it on my bathroom mirror, and the results have been impressive. A single bottle lasts me months, as only a couple of sprays are needed per mirror. Once applied, a zesty lemon scent fills the air.

The fragrance is noticeably subtler than harsher, more chemical-laden alternatives. Each spray dispenses a generous amount of product, meaning a little goes a long way. Ensure you've got a dry paper towel or lint-free cloth ready, as the product can run down the mirror quickly. I clean from side to side, and as the solution works, the mirror becomes clean and grime and any marks vanish as the cloth is moved across.

The product shouldn't be applied to acid-sensitive materials such as marble and limestone. Astonish stated: 'Do not use on varnished, polished or unsealed wood. Wipe up spills immediately. Condensation may form on cold glass, which will clear.





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Cleaning Products Window And Glass Cleaner Streak-Free Shine Products For Mirrors And Glass Easy Cleaning Product

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