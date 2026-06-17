Finding Freedom and Identity Through Whacking: A Lawyer's Journey

A Glasgow lawyer discovers whacking, a dance from 1970s LGBTQ+ communities, gaining confidence and self-expression. Whacking Scotland has over 150 members and hosts a Weekender as part of the Glasgow 2026 Festival.

A lawyer from Glasgow has shared how a dance style that originated in the Black and Latino gay communities of 1970s Los Angeles helped her embrace her queer identity and find confidence.

Alice, 37, from Dennistoun, had never taken a dance class in her life before trying whacking, a style known for its expressive arm movements, poses, and striking force. She took up the hobby on weekends and quickly became captivated.

'For the first time in my life, I wasn't self-conscious about any aspect of myself,' she said. 'I had only recently come out as queer and was still figuring out who I was. Learning about the history of whacking and the communities that created it really resonated with me. It felt like a celebration of people finding freedom, joy, and self-expression in a world that didn't always accept them.

Whacking has given me confidence, freedom, and a way to explore parts of myself I didn't know how to before.

' Whacking, also known as punking, emerged in the underground club scene of Los Angeles as a form of self-expression for marginalized communities. It emphasizes attitude, sharp arm movements, and dramatic poses, often performed to disco and funk music. For Alice, the dance was more than just a physical activity; it was a gateway to understanding her own identity. She began attending classes with Whacking Scotland, a group founded in 2023 by Dorine Mugisha.

The community has since grown to over 150 active members, offering classes and events throughout the year. Alice noted the supportive atmosphere: 'The community is one of the most supportive I've ever experienced. It doesn't matter whether you've been dancing for years or you've just walked through the door for the first time. People genuinely want to see each other succeed.

I've made incredible friends, and it's opened the door to experiences I never thought I'd have, such as participating in dance battles and performing at festivals.

' Whacking Scotland was founded with the mission to create a safe space for everyone, especially those from the LGBTQ+ community. Founder Dorine Mugisha said, 'I could have never imagined Whacking Scotland would grow to what it is now! What a privilege to be able to create spaces I wish existed.

It might not be perfect, I'm definitely learning a lot on the go, but I am doing something, and to the very best of my ability and of what I know. I try to open the door for others and bring as many people as I can along the journey; first class, first performance, first battle, many firsts for many people, and hopefully not lasts.

So it equally feels special to be part of the Glasgow 2026 Festival, in the city that re-ignited my love for dance and performance. I'm truly grateful for the humans who make Whacking Scotland what it is.

' The upcoming Whacking Weekender, scheduled for June 19-21 across The Social Hub, The Marlborough, and The Board Walk, is part of the Glasgow 2026 Festival, a ten-week celebration of the city's culture, creativity, and communities inspired by the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games. Alice encourages others to try whacking: 'If you're curious, just come along. You'll be welcomed, supported, and celebrated exactly as you are.

' The festival aims to highlight the diverse voices that make Glasgow unique, and whacking serves as a vibrant example of how dance can empower individuals and build community. For more information about the Glasgow 2026 Festival and events, visit the festival programme





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