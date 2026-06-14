Fine Gael to Develop Blueprint for Unified Ireland Ahead of 30th Anniversary of Good Friday Agreement

Tánaiste and Fine Gael leader Simon Harris has announced that his party will develop a new blueprint for a unified Ireland by November, marking the centenary of the birth of former Taoiseach Garret FitzGerald. The blueprint will examine practical, political, economic, and societal aspects of a unified Ireland, including fiscal implications, public services, and economic opportunities arising from unity.

This conversation is an essential step in building a new and better Ireland Tánaiste and Fine Gael leader Simon Harris, speaking at the 100th anniversary of the birth of former Taoiseach Garret FitzGerald, will develop a "blueprint for a unified island" by November, the Tánaiste has announced.

Simon Harris said all political parties are "duty bound to make a positive, credible contribution" in preparations for unity. Mr Harris made the remark as he delivered a speech at a Fine Gael event to mark the centenary of the birth of Mr Harris said the country must now engage "seriously, responsibly and respectfully" with the future of this island ahead of the 30th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

He said: "We cannot be passive observers to change nor can we approach questions on the future constitutional status of this island through slogans, sentimentality, or simplistic assumptions as some other political parties on this island do.

"If constitutional change is to happen, it must be prepared for, carefully, honestly and inclusively. " "Some will suggest this is not the right time. I would strongly refute that.

" That is why today, I am announcing that Fine Gael will develop a new blueprint for a Unified Island for our Ard Fheis this November. The work will be led by the Fine Gael Northern Ireland Engagement Group and facilitated by academic Professor Deirdre Heenan. The Fine Gael leader said the blueprint would define what a unified Ireland could mean in "practical terms, politically, economically and societally".

He said it would examine fiscal implications, public services and the "economic opportunities that could arise from unity", including all-island infrastructure, labour mobility, and EU market access.

"Our responsibility is to ensure that any discussion about the future is informed, inclusive and grounded in reality. " Fine Gael believes that reconciliation, not triumphalism, that persuasion must come before politics, and that respect must be at the heart of every conversation. He described unity not as "an event" but as "a process requiring leadership, planning and patience"





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Ireland Good Friday Agreement Unity Blueprint Political Parties Economic Opportunities Fiscal Implications Public Services Unity Process Reconciliation Persuasion Respect Leadership Planning Patience

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