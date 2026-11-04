Fine Gael Warning: Identity Crisis Threatens Long-Term Viability

An internal review commissioned by Simon Harris reveals a critical disconnect between Fine Gael and voters. The party must address its managerial tone to avoid losing ground at the next election.

A stark internal report warns that Fine Gael's long-term viability is at serious risk if the party fails to address how it is perceived by the general public. The Commission for the Renewal of Fine Gael's review highlights a profound disconnect between the party's self-image and the views of voters. This urgent assessment was obtained by the Mail and sent to party members on Monday, setting the stage for critical debates at the upcoming conference.

Core Identity Gaps and Public Perception

Many people do not have a clear idea of what Fine Gael is about, according to the 97-page document. The findings point to a clear gap between how Fine Gael understands itself and how it is perceived by the public. This mismatch is creating significant barriers to re-establishing a positive, assertive sense of purpose. The party needs to bridge this divide to strengthen its connection with people across the country.

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The report emphasizes that there is a significant gap between how the party understands itself and how it is perceived by the public. This disconnect threatens the party's long-term viability if left unaddressed by leadership and members alike. Interviews with Fine Gael's parliamentary party, workshops with staff, trustees, councillors, and external observers all revealed this troubling trend. The data suggests that the current messaging strategies are failing to resonate with the electorate.

Consistent calls across staff, members, and public representatives indicate a need for a clearer, more emotionally resonant articulation of the party's identity. They are demanding a more assertive reform agenda and better communication of existing values. Party members had the same concerns as staff and councillors about the need for the party to clarify its identity. They wanted to see a party that was more assertive and with a strong agenda of reform.

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Managerial Tone Criticized in Communications

The Commission for the Renewal of Fine Gael describes how the party communicates with the public as a clear issue that requires immediate attention. The research criticizes its managerial or defensive tone when discussing key national issues. The party has developed a tone that projects competence, responsibility, and economic stewardship. While this can be reassuring in some circumstances, it can also come across as detached, managerial, or defensive when people are frustrated about issues such as housing, healthcare, and the cost of living.

Our public representatives come from our communities, and how they communicate should reflect that they are communicating with neighbours. Communications will be most effective when they relay an authentic message rather than providing a public performance. A staff survey also showed that there were significant issues of party identity and clarity in messaging. This lack of authenticity is driving away voters who feel unheard by the current political establishment.

Entitled An Ireland Alive With Possibility: Fine Gael's Programme For Renewal, the wide-ranging report focuses on organization, vision, and values. It also examines constituencies and how the party operates at the local level. Party grandee Charlie Flanagan was deeply involved in the report's preparation, helping to shape its recommendations. The document serves as a comprehensive audit of the party's internal workings and external image.

Leadership Structure and Strategic Targets

The Commission for the Renewal of Fine Gael, which comprised 31 members and compiled the report, is chaired by Mark FitzGerald. He is the son of former Taoiseach Garret FitzGerald and is known for his work at estate agents Sherry FitzGerald. Grace Boland TD chaired a group that fed into the final report, bringing a parliamentary perspective to the renewal process. Former TDs Olwyn Enright and Charlie Flanagan also chaired sub-committees of the group, ensuring broad input from experienced politicians.

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The party is hovering at around 15% in national polling at present, a figure that underscores the urgency of the recommended changes. In the foreword, Mr. FitzGerald says that Fine Gael has now set itself a target of winning 25% of voters at the next general election. He also said that throughout this process, people told us that we have not always listened as closely as we should, or explained our decisions as clearly as we might. This admission highlights the need for a fundamental shift in engagement strategies.

Election Discipline and Candidate Selection

The report also looks into candidate selection and how the party operates at a local level. It warns that fairness and the integrity of internal decision-making were essential to local cohesion and electoral performance. Candidate selection and strategy processes must be, and must be seen to be, impartial. Conflicts of interest can undermine confidence, discourage potential candidates, and create divisions that persist into election campaigns.

The report recommends that a working group be set up on election ill-discipline to recommend processes and responses during and after campaigns. This measure aims to ensure that the party presents a united front during election cycles. Elsewhere, it also notes that the staff of TDs and ministers should not take up roles on officer boards or strategy committees. This restriction is in place in order to avoid undue influence within the party structure. The emergence of the report comes as a motion calling on Fine Gael to clearly define itself as a party of the centre right is set to be debated at its ard fheis in Cork this weekend.