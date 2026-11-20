Fiona the hippo has died at the Cincinnati Zoo after swallowing a knitted hat. Veterinarians could not remove the object, which was stuck deep in her intestine, marking the end of her life.

Fiona, the globally recognized nine-year-old hippopotamus at the Cincinnati Zoo, has died. Her death was confirmed by Zoo Director Dave Jenike on Friday after medical teams spent days attempting to resolve a dangerous obstruction in her digestive system.

The Fatal Ingestion Incident

Fiona died on Thursday, marking the end of her journey that began with global fame in January 2017. She captivated the world when she was born six weeks premature in January 2017. The tragedy stemmed from an incident that occurred nearly two weeks earlier. A child accidentally flung a knitted hat into her enclosure. Fiona consumed the item shortly after it landed in her habitat. Zoo spokesperson Michelle Curley described the event as a complete accident. A ceiling fan had caught the hat and catapulted it through a small opening above the viewing windows.

Also read Fiona the hippo dies after swallowing knitted hat that fell into her enclosure

Medical Challenges and Interventions

Veterinarians launched an intensive effort to save the animal. Mike Wenninger, the zoo director of animal health, led the medical team. They sedated Fiona twice to evaluate her internal condition. An ultrasound on Tuesday showed bunching in her intestines. This indicated she was still trying to pass the obstruction. The team also performed a colonoscopy using a nine-foot scope. This procedure failed to detect the hat. They also tried an oral ultrasound which did not locate the object.

Supportive care included hydration and specialized monitoring. Workers borrowed a vibration plate from a local horse farm. They encouraged Fiona to stand on the plate several times daily. The goal was to use vibration to help move the hat through her digestive tract. Treatments were given to keep her stable during this process.

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Postmortem Findings and Surgical Impossibility

A necropsy revealed the precise location of the blockage. The hat was stuck halfway into her small intestine. It was positioned approximately twenty-five feet past the outflow of her stomach. This distance made it fifty feet from the end of her tract. Dave Jenike explained that her anatomy prevented surgical removal. The attachments from her intestinal tract to her body wall blocked access. There was nowhere for specialized endoscopes to reach the object.

Open surgery, known as laparotomy, was ruled out. Jenike stated that such a procedure would have been a death sentence for her. Hippos are notoriously difficult to anesthetize safely. Their skin is over two inches thick in many places. Multiple incisions would have been required for a long surgery. The risks were too high given the object's deep placement.

Legacy and Global Mourning

Fiona was born in January 2017 weighing just twenty-nine pounds. This weight was less than the lowest recorded birth weight for her species at that time. She survived her first health scare as a newborn. A zoo staffer hand-milked her mother so Fiona could nurse. The zoo recorded her progress with photos and videos online. Fans worldwide followed her development through digital platforms.

Her survival provided an uplifting moment for the Cincinnati Zoo. This came after months of backlash following the shooting of Harambe. Harambe was a gorilla who became a pop culture phenomenon. He was killed after a child entered his enclosure. Fiona's life offered a positive narrative for the institution.

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The news of her death has devastated people around the world. A massive memorial has been erected outside the zoo. The site is filled with cards, flowers, and tributes. These items reflect the deep connection many felt with Fiona. Her story from a premature calf to a nine-year-old adult was widely followed.

Medical experts confirmed that no further interventions were possible. The hat remained trapped in a location inaccessible to tools. The team provided care until the end to ensure her comfort. The necropsy results confirmed that the obstruction was the cause of death. The incident highlights the dangers of objects entering animal habitats.

Fiona's journey from a twenty-nine-pound infant to a nine-year-old adult ended in Thursday's death. The Cincinnati Zoo team worked tirelessly to save her. Their efforts included sedation, ultrasound imaging, and vibration therapy. Despite these measures, the hat remained stuck fifty feet from the end of her intestine. The outcome underscores the complexities of veterinary medicine for large animals.