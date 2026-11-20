Fiona the hippo, a viral global sensation from the Cincinnati Zoo, has died after failing to pass a knitted cap she accidentally swallowed. The zoo confirms supportive care efforts were unsuccessful.

Fiona the Hippo, the globally celebrated Nile hippopotamus who captured international attention for her miraculous survival as a premature calf, has died at the Cincinnati Zoo. The beloved animal passed away on Thursday after her dedicated veterinary team expended significant resources over several days attempting to help her safely digest and eliminate a child's knitted hat that she had ingested.

Fiona the Hippo Passes Away After Failed Medical Interventions

The Cincinnati Zoo confirmed the tragic loss with a statement acknowledging that despite extensive medical efforts, the obstruction caused by the foreign object proved fatal for the young hippo. Veterinarians and animal care specialists worked tirelessly to resolve the blockage, but the severity of the situation, combined with Fiona's developing physiology, ultimately prevented a successful outcome. The zoo emphasized that her staff provided necessary supportive care throughout the ordeal, striving to alleviate her discomfort and encourage the passage of the hat, but these measures were insufficient to save her life.

Also read Fiona Harvey, who allegedly inspired Baby Reindeer, to appear at Crown Court on harassment charge

Veterinary Team Employs Unconventional Methods to Aid Digestion

The incident began approximately 12 days prior to her death when a young zoo visitor tossed a knitted cap into the air above the hippo exhibit. A ceiling fan in the viewing area caught the hat and catapulted it through a small opening in the enclosure, dropping it directly into Fiona's habitat where she promptly swallowed it. Zoo spokesperson Michelle Curley described the event as a complete accident, noting that the hat had inadvertently entered the animal's space through a structural gap.

Following the ingestion, the veterinary team, led by Mike Wenninger, the director of animal health, implemented a rigorous monitoring and treatment protocol. They sedated Fiona twice to conduct internal evaluations and performed an ultrasound on Tuesday, which revealed bunching in her intestines, indicating that the obstruction had not yet cleared. The care team also attempted a colonoscopy using a 9-foot scope to locate and potentially remove the object, but the equipment failed to detect the hat within the digestive tract.

Advertisement

In an effort to stimulate her digestive system, the team borrowed a vibration plate from a local horse farm. They encouraged Fiona to stand on the machine several times a day, hoping the rhythmic shaking would help move the blockage through her stomach and intestines. Additionally, staff members offered her various treats to encourage eating and hydration, and even allowed her to sniff coffee, a scent she historically enjoyed, to test her appetite and responsiveness.

Global Mourning and Comparisons to Harambe Resurface Online

Fiona's decline triggered an unprecedented outpouring of grief and support from fans around the world. Social media platforms were flooded with messages of concern, with one Instagram user notably stating they had never prayed so intensely for a hippo to poop. The global community had grown deeply attached to Fiona, viewing her survival against the odds as a symbol of hope and resilience. Her care team and keepers expressed their devastation, urging the public to keep them in their thoughts and prayers as they process the heavy emotional toll of the loss.

Following the announcement of her death, widespread mourning began, with many internet users drawing comparisons between Fiona and Harambe, another iconic animal associated with the Cincinnati Zoo. Harambe, a 400-pound gorilla, was shot dead by zoo officials in May 2016, just one day after his 17th birthday. The incident occurred after a young boy fell into the gorilla exhibit moat, and footage showed Harambe pulling the child through the water before being fatally shot by zoo staff to ensure the child's safety.

The shooting of Harambe sparked international outrage and turned the gorilla into a global cultural icon, spawning countless memes and the viral hashtag #JusticeForHarambe. Online petitions circulated with tongue-in-cheek suggestions to place his face on Mount Rushmore, the Lincoln Memorial, or the US dollar bill. The phenomenon even influenced the 2016 US presidential election, with joke write-in campaigns including Harambe as a candidate.

Advertisement

Fiona the Hippo's Legacy as a Viral Global Phenomenon

Fiona was born six weeks premature in 2017, weighing only 29 pounds, making her the smallest premature Nile hippo ever recorded at birth. Her emergence into the public eye occurred in the aftermath of Harambe's death, a period when the zoo's reputation had been severely damaged by the controversy. Fiona's story of survival and growth helped restore positive sentiment toward the institution, transforming her into a beloved ambassador for wildlife conservation.

Over the years, videos of Fiona and her younger brother Fritz chomping on watermelons, wading in tanks with tilapia fish, and performing playful runs became viral sensations. Dubbed a 'diva' by online commentators for her stubborn and spirited personality, she captured hearts with clips of her learning to run and drinking from a bottle. These moments of joy and resilience contributed significantly to her status as a global celebrity and a source of comfort for millions of viewers during a turbulent time.

The Cincinnati Zoo now faces the difficult task of moving forward without one of its most famous residents. The staff remains committed to the care of the remaining animals and the broader mission of conservation and education. As the community grieves, the zoo continues to honor Fiona's life by highlighting the successes of her species and the dedication of the veterinary teams who strive to protect and nurture these magnificent creatures.