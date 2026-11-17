Firaxis Studios reduces its workforce by approximately one-third, affecting 60 employees and studio head Heather Hazen, as part of a strategic shift to focus on core strategy game development.

Firaxis Studios has confirmed it is conducting a significant workforce reduction, laying off approximately 60 employees. This move represents roughly one-third of the studio's total headcount and marks a pivotal moment for the developer known for its acclaimed strategy franchises. The restructuring is part of a broader effort to realign the company's resources with its primary strengths in design and technology.

Leadership Transition and Strategic Reset

Heather Hazen, who assumed the role of studio head in 2023 after spending more than 25 years at Firaxis, is also departing from the company. A spokesperson for 2K Games, Firaxis's parent publisher, confirmed the layoffs and Hazen's exit in a statement provided to PC Gamer. The company stated that the reduction in studio size is essential to focus on design, technology, and the player experience, aiming to build the next chapter of Firaxis.

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Hazen decided to step down at this juncture to ensure the incoming studio leader has full ownership of the new era from the start. This leadership change coincides with the studio entering a period of reset, where the new director will guide the team through the restructuring process. The decision was described as a deliberate move to facilitate a smooth transition and allow for fresh direction.

Past Financial Pressures and Recent Performance

This reduction follows previous rounds of job cuts at Firaxis, including approximately 30 layoffs in 2023 and an unspecified number of departures in 2025. The studio has faced challenges in recent years, particularly with its latest title which has received mixed reviews and lower player engagement compared to its predecessor. Despite a raft of updates and changes since its 2025 release, the user rating on Steam remains stubbornly mixed.

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Player numbers for the new release are still well behind those of Civilization 6, indicating ongoing struggles to recapture the massive success of earlier entries in the series. Bloomberg reported that a new game currently in development at Firaxis has also encountered difficulties, missing a major milestone earlier this year. Work on this unannounced project will reportedly continue, but the structure of the development team may change significantly as a result of the layoffs.

Future Direction and Industry Impact

Firaxis has historically enjoyed great success as the developer of the Civilization and XCOM games, setting industry standards for the strategy genre for the last 30 years. The company aims to recenter its operations around these core strengths, believing that this focus is necessary to maintain its competitive edge. The reduction in staff is intended to streamline operations and direct more resources toward high-quality design and technological innovation.

The impact of these layoffs will likely be felt across the development pipeline, with teams being reorganized to prioritize projects that align with the studio's strategic goals. While the immediate future for the remaining employees remains uncertain, the company is committed to rebuilding a strong foundation for its upcoming titles. This restructuring represents a critical step in Firaxis's effort to stabilize its position in the gaming market and restore player confidence in its franchise offerings.