Emergency services were called to Murrayfield Primary School in Blackburn just after 7.15pm on Saturday, May 16. Two fire appliances were dispatched to battle the blaze. The blaze destroyed playground equipment, and left windows in the nursery block damaged due to the intensity of the flames. Pictures issued by West Lothian Council show piles of charred, blackened material on the ground, and the glass cracked in the affected windows. The local authority confirmed the school, which is closed on Monday for a local holiday, will re-open as normal on Tuesday, May 19.

Emergency services were called to Murrayfield Primary School in Blackburn just after 7.15pm on Saturday, May 16. Two fire appliances were dispatched to battle the blaze.

The blaze destroyed playground equipment, and left windows in the nursery block damaged due to the intensity of the flames. Pictures issued by West Lothian Council show piles of charred, blackened material on the ground, and the glass cracked in the affected windows. The local authority confirmed the school, which is closed on Monday for a local holiday, will re-open as normal on Tuesday, May 19.

A statement read: "There was a fire at Murrayfield Primary School in Blackburn on Saturday evening. Thankfully nobody was hurt and the damage is limited to the destruction of some playground equipment and four windows in the nursery block that have cracked due to the intensity of the flames. The playground will have to be cleaned up and the windows replaced, but there is no internal smoke damage and the school will re-open as normal.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 7.17pm on Saturday, 16 May, to reports of a fire affecting a wooden play hut at Murrayfield Primary School in Blackburn.





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Murrayfield Primary School Blackburn Fire Playground Equipment Windows Scottish Fire And Rescue Service

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