Firebomber Jailed for Three Years Over Attack on Gangster’s Widow’s Home

Owen Martin, 21, was sentenced for deliberately setting fire to the home of Kelly Green, widow of Kevin ‘Gerbil’ Carroll, in Glasgow. The attack, which occurred while three children were sleeping inside, could have resulted in tragedy. The sentencing follows a police investigation into organized crime in Scotland.

A 21-year-old man, Owen Martin, has been sentenced to three years in prison for a deliberate firebombing attack on the Glasgow home of Kelly Green, the widow of notorious gangster Kevin ‘Gerbil’ Carroll.

The incident, which occurred in the early hours of May 13, 2025, in Drumchapel, Glasgow, could have resulted in a devastating tragedy, potentially claiming the lives of the occupants, including three young children who were asleep inside. Martin intentionally poured petrol onto the side of the property and ignited it shortly after midnight. The house was occupied by Green, her 21-year-old son, his friend, and the three children.

This attack is particularly significant given Green’s family history; she is the daughter of the late Jamie Daniel, a prominent figure in Glasgow’s criminal underworld who succumbed to cancer in 2016, and the widow of Kevin ‘Gerbil’ Carroll, who was murdered in a Glasgow Asda car park in 2010. The severity of Martin’s actions and the potential for loss of life were emphasized by Fraser Gibson, the Procurator Fiscal of the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS).

Gibson stated that Martin’s conduct was incredibly dangerous and could easily have had fatal consequences. He further highlighted the damaging effect that serious organized crime groups have on communities, reaffirming the commitment of COPFS to collaborate with law enforcement and other agencies through Scotland’s Serious and Organised Crime Taskforce to detect and prosecute such crimes effectively.

The investigation, known as Operation Portaledge, was launched in response to a recent escalation in organized crime activity within Scotland, ultimately leading to Martin’s apprehension. The sentencing took place at Glasgow Sheriff Court on April 28, where Martin pleaded guilty to a charge of wilful fireraising endangering life.

In addition to the three-year prison sentence, Martin will be subject to a year of supervision upon his release. The details of the attack, as presented in court, paint a harrowing picture of the events. A witness observed Martin throwing a flammable liquid from a petrol canister onto the property at approximately 12:40 am. The witness immediately noticed the fire taking hold and observed how the added liquid caused the flames to spread with alarming speed.

Fortunately, the quick thinking of Kelly Green, who was awakened by the blaze, prevented a far worse outcome. She bravely rushed outside and successfully extinguished the flames using a garden hose. Evidence collected by police at the scene included a plastic bottle containing a strong smell of accelerant found beneath the living room window.

A second witness corroborated the events, stating they had driven Martin to the street earlier that night and observed him returning with a green can emitting a potent petrol odor. This combined witness testimony and physical evidence solidified the case against Martin, leading to his conviction and subsequent sentencing. The case serves as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by organized crime and the dedication of law enforcement to bringing perpetrators to justice.

The focus on protecting vulnerable individuals, particularly children, within these communities remains a paramount concern





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