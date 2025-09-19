Firmus Energy Announces 8.5% Tariff Reduction for Greater Belfast Customers

Firmus Energy, a major natural gas supplier in Northern Ireland, will decrease its tariffs for customers in the Greater Belfast Network area by 8.5% beginning November 1st. This reduction, saving households an average of £107 annually, follows a similar 7.86% decrease announced earlier for the Ten Towns Network area.

Ryan Miskimmin, Sales Director at firmus energy Supply, expressed the company's commitment to sharing savings with customers whenever possible. He highlighted that the reduction would provide much-needed financial relief to thousands of customers, especially as they enter the colder months. Miskimmin emphasized the benefits of natural gas, particularly its ability to provide consistent heat and immediate hot water.

Ryan Miskimmin, Sales Director at firmus energy Supply, expressed the company's commitment to sharing savings with customers whenever possible. He highlighted that the reduction would provide much-needed financial relief to thousands of customers, especially as they enter the colder months. Miskimmin emphasized the benefits of natural gas, particularly its ability to provide consistent heat and immediate hot water.\Earlier this month, firmus energy announced a 7.86% tariff reduction for the Ten Towns Network area, set to come into effect on October 1st. The company had previously indicated that an announcement regarding the Greater Belfast Network area was forthcoming.\Raymond Gormley, Head of Energy Policy at the Consumer Council, welcomed the tariff decreases, noting that they reflect a downward trend in wholesale energy prices. However, he cautioned that energy prices remain significantly higher than pre-pandemic levels. Gormley urged consumers facing difficulties paying their energy bills to contact their suppliers directly, as they are willing to offer assistance and support. He highlighted resources available on the Consumer Council's website, including information on energy efficiency tips and organizations that can provide help to struggling consumers. The Consumer Council also offers support through phone calls and emails for those who require additional assistance in checking energy tariffs





