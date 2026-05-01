First Dates: Noughties Pop Star Unrecognisable as She Searches for Love

A former member of the early 2000s girl group Tymes 4 appears on the latest episode of Channel 4’s First Dates, looking dramatically different from her pop star days. The episode also features a weightlifting octogenarian hoping to find romance.

A former pop star from the early 2000s is generating buzz as she appears on the latest season of the popular Channel 4 dating show , First Dates .

The show, known for its candid portrayal of the ups and downs of modern romance, has returned with a fresh batch of hopeful singles seeking connection at a sophisticated restaurant in Bath. Each Friday at 10pm, viewers are treated to new episodes documenting everything from blossoming relationships to hilariously awkward encounters, all guided by the watchful eye of maître d' Fred Sirieix and his team.

The upcoming episode, airing May 1st, features a particularly intriguing pairing: Natalie, a former member of the girl group Tymes 4, and Paul, a confident soldier who seemingly represents a departure from her usual type. Channel 4’s promotional material playfully asks, ‘Confident soldier Paul is the opposite of what ex girl band member Natalie goes for. But will she fall for his charm? And can weightlifting octogenarian Dave woo elegant Clare?

’ The focus on Natalie’s story is particularly compelling, as she appears almost unrecognizable from her days in the spotlight. Now 41 years old, Natalie’s transformation has sparked curiosity among fans who remember Tymes 4’s energetic performances and catchy tunes like ‘Bodyrock’ and ‘She Got Game’ from their heyday between 2001 and 2005.

The group, originally comprised of Natalie, Holly (later replaced by Leah), Taymah, and Melissa, enjoyed significant exposure, including appearances on iconic music programs such as Top of the Pops and The Saturday Show. During her pre-date interview with First Dates producers, Natalie reminisced about her youth, proudly displaying a photograph from her Tymes 4 days.

‘That’s me,’ she stated, acknowledging the stark contrast between her past and present appearance. She described a life of relentless touring alongside prominent acts like Blue, Liberty X, and Atomic Kitten, and recalled her incredibly fit physique.

‘I was so thin, I had abs,’ she shared. On her date with Paul, Natalie casually revealed her musical past, stating, ‘Fun fact about me, definitely. Years ago when I was fresh and young…much younger. I used to be in a girl band.

’ Paul was visibly surprised by this revelation, prompting Natalie to elaborate on her experiences as a signed artist touring the world. She expressed her fondness for that period of her life. Natalie also touched upon her personal life, revealing that her children are aware of her past but sometimes struggle to reconcile the image of their mother with the pop star they see in old videos.

She credited her husband, whom she met at the age of 16, with providing stability during her time in the band. While their marriage ultimately ended, she acknowledged his unwavering support. Today, Natalie has transitioned into a different career path, working as a civil servant and event manager, and dedicating her time to Action For Children as an ambassador. Online, fans have been revisiting Tymes 4’s music, expressing nostalgia and lamenting the group’s lack of wider recognition.

The question of whether Natalie will find love with Paul remains unanswered, leaving viewers eager to tune in to tonight’s episode at 10pm on Channel 4. First Dates continues to air every Friday at 10pm, with episodes also available for streaming online, offering a captivating glimpse into the world of modern dating





OK_Magazine / 🏆 12. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

First Dates Channel 4 Tymes 4 Natalie Dating Show Pop Star Fred Sirieix

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ray J's Public Struggles: From Pop Star to Hitchhiking and Legal TroublesRay J, once a celebrated musician, is facing a series of personal and legal challenges, including financial difficulties, a recent arrest, and strained family relationships. This article details his recent public appeals for help and ongoing legal battles.

Read more »

DWP payment dates confirmed as change could affect thousandsBenefit and state pension payments could be affected

Read more »

DWP Issues Warning Over Benefit Payment Dates During May Bank HolidaysThe Department for Work and Pensions has alerted benefit claimants and state pension recipients to potential disruptions in payment schedules and Jobcentre Plus services due to the bank holidays on May 4th and May 25th. Payments falling on these dates will be processed earlier, and office/phone line availability will be limited.

Read more »

FIFA U17 World Cup 2026: Dates announced for global youth tournament in QatarThe prestigious tournament returns to Qatar in its expanded format after a successful edition last year in the Middle-East nation.

Read more »

Man City vs Chelsea FA Cup final tickets - price, allocation and sale datesManchester City will travel to Wembley Stadium for the third time in three months when they take on Chelsea in the FA Cup final

Read more »

Olivia Rodrigo announces huge world tour for 2026 and 2027 with dates in UKThe Unraveled Tour will see Olivia perform four nights at London's O2 Arena

Read more »