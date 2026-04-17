First Dates Returns to Channel 4 with New Episodes and a Romantic Bath Setting

The beloved BAFTA-winning reality series First Dates is back on Channel 4, captivating audiences with heartfelt stories and hopeful romantic encounters. This season, filmed at the elegant Botanist in Bath, follows Fred Sirieix and his team as they introduce new singles, each with their own unique stories and aspirations for love. The series continues to be a viewer favourite, showcasing genuine connections, vulnerable moments, and the exciting possibility of finding a soulmate.

The much-anticipated return of the BAFTA-winning reality series, First Dates , has graced Channel 4 screens, bringing with it a fresh batch of episodes delivered on a weekly basis. The familiar and charming French maître d', Fred Sirieix , alongside his dedicated team, are once again presiding over the restaurant, facilitating introductions between hopeful singles actively seeking romance. Since its debut in 2013, First Dates has cemented its place as a firm favourite among viewers, having captured the nation's hearts and earned a reputation as one of the 'best' programmes on television, with many viewers admitting to an 'addiction' to its genuine portrayal of dating.

The current season has already delivered compelling television. Just last week, on April 10th, the new series commenced with a powerful episode. One participant bravely shared her experience with an 'isolating' condition, recounting how her parents were informed she would not survive beyond the age of sixteen. In another poignant moment, a former professional footballer candidly discussed a career-altering injury, fighting back tears as he recounted the emotional impact of the event. These narratives underscore the show's consistent ability to delve into the deeply personal journeys of its participants, adding layers of vulnerability and resilience to the dating format.

Anticipation is high for tonight's new episode, airing on April 17th, where a new set of singletons will step into the First Dates restaurant, each harbouring the hope of being matched with their ideal life partner. The official synopsis offers a glimpse into the evening's potential connections: 'Some believe destiny brings the right people together - and in the First Dates restaurant, four new couples are about to find out. A 50-year-old hair stylist meets a well-travelled nutritionist, a conspiracy theory fan is matched with a science teacher, an opera singer serenades his date, and a high energy spin instructor meets a PE teacher with a passion for mental heath. Will sparks fly or will fate have other plans?' These pairings promise a diverse range of personalities and potential chemistry, ensuring an engaging viewing experience.

As viewers tune in, the question of the show's filming location often arises. First Dates is currently being produced at The Botanist, an establishment nestled within the historic Octagon Chapel in Bath. This picturesque venue became the backdrop for the series in 2023, coinciding with its tenth anniversary, which was also marked by the introduction of new cast members and a refresh of the show's format. The Botanist's website itself embraces the show's presence, describing the location with enthusiasm: 'Exciting news! We're currently filming First Dates this March 2026 - in the words of maître d' Fred Sirieix, 'Ooh la la!' Welcome to the Official UK First Dates Restaurant. Located in the Octagon Chapel in the centre of Bath, a grade II listed building and hot spot for the likes of Jane Austen dating back to 1767, The Botanist Bath sets the scene for those looking for love with the help of Fred, Merlin and their team of cupids. Come here often? Then you'll know your local Botanist is all about feel-good food, innovative botanical cocktails, beautiful green décor and live music... the perfect spot for date night.'

Fred Sirieix himself expressed his enthusiasm for the move to Bath, a city often lauded for its romantic ambiance. He stated, 'Making this new series feels special, celebrating a decade of bringing people together on the show, but there's always more love to be found. They say Bath is the most romantic City in the UK and its true, so what better place to set the scene for romance to blossom than there.' Prior to its relocation to Bath, First Dates was filmed in Manchester at venues such as The Refinery and The Anthologist. For the initial fifteen series, the production was based in London at the Paternoster Chop House, a location conveniently situated near St Paul's Cathedral. First Dates continues to captivate audiences with its authentic and often heartwarming exploration of modern dating, and this new season in Bath promises more of the same, offering viewers a weekly dose of hope and human connection. The show airs tonight at 10 pm on Channel 4, inviting viewers to witness the unfolding stories of love.





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