First Dates Waitress Laura Tott Shares Pregnancy Update, Reveals Gestational Diabetes

Laura Tott, former First Dates waitress, reveals her pregnancy update, including gestational diabetes diagnosis, second pregnancy experience, and anticipation for her second child. The news follows her announcement in June that she was expecting with her due date set for December 2025.

Former First Dates waitress Laura Tott has shared an update on her pregnancy journey, revealing she is expecting her second child and dealing with gestational diabetes . In a candid Instagram post, Laura showcased her growing baby bump in a black jumpsuit, indicating she's nearing her third trimester. She admitted that the second time around, keeping track of pregnancy milestones is more challenging due to the busyness of caring for her toddler.

Laura humorously contrasted her current experience with her first pregnancy, where she could likely have pinpointed her gestation down to the minute. She also shared that she's been diagnosed with gestational diabetes again, expressing a hope that it won't impact her delivery choice this time, and she's aiming for a VBAC. The news follows her announcement in June that she was expecting, with her due date set for December 2025.\Laura's post provides a peek into her pregnancy so far, from initial symptoms to managing the challenges of gestational diabetes. She acknowledges the rollercoaster of emotions, the relief of eased sickness, followed by the news of the diagnosis. This time she seems to be enjoying her life without any stress of work which is a welcoming break for her. She also has missed her whole team for sure, as she still part of the First Dates family and hoping to be back again real soon. Her Instagram post reflects the blend of joy and practicality that accompanies pregnancy, especially when juggling the responsibilities of motherhood with a toddler. The First Dates star shared an adorable picture of her son Leo, 25 months. She also mentioned that life is about to get a little crazier with a second baby on the way. She also married her partner in 2022, and welcomed Leo the following summer.\Laura, who transitioned from being a restaurant worker to a paramedic in 2019, has always been private about her personal life. She tied the knot with her partner in a sunset beach wedding in Devon in 2022, sharing pictures of the special day on social media. In June 2021, she announced her engagement, expressing her happiness while maintaining her usual privacy. She shared a picture of herself with her dazzling diamond engagement ring, expressing her excitement for the upcoming hen do. In 2021, Laura revealed that she would not be appearing in the new series of Channel 4's First Dates, as filming had moved to Manchester. Laura, who has a substantial following on Instagram, has been transparent about her life, but has kept her relationship off social media. The announcement of her engagement and wedding, along with updates on her pregnancy and health, show the willingness to share her life with her followers while maintaining the privacy she values





