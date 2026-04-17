First Eliminated Star Slams I'm A Celeb All-Stars as 'Hellhole' and 'Harder Than Ever'

Seann Walsh, the initial celebrity ejected from I'm A Celebrity... South Africa, criticizes his co-stars as useless and labels the camp a hellhole, stating the all-stars edition is more challenging and terrifying than its predecessors. The pre-recorded format, where eliminations are based on trial performance, led to his swift exit after a defeat in an eating challenge.

Seann Walsh , the first celebrity to be eliminated from I'm A Celebrity... South Africa, has voiced his strong dissatisfaction with his fellow contestants, describing the jungle camp as a hellhole and the latest iteration of the competition as significantly more arduous and frightening than previous seasons.

Walsh, who previously competed on I'm A Celeb in 2022 and secured fifth place, saw his second attempt at claiming the jungle crown abruptly concluded. Unlike the conventional format of the popular reality show, this all-stars edition was pre-recorded, meaning contestants are eliminated based on their performance in challenges rather than public votes.

Unfortunately for Walsh, this new system led to his departure, orchestrated by tribe leader Harry Redknapp, after he was defeated in an eating trial by Jimmy Bullard. Walsh, who had also recently faltered in a general knowledge challenge, famously mistaking the lyric to Toto's Africa as 'I bless the rain down in Spain', stated that he was not taken aback by Redknapp's decision. He confessed that the moment the prospect of an elimination was raised, he began preparing to leave.

The celebrities are currently divided into two distinct camps: the Lions and the Rhinos, with team selections made by Harry Redknapp and Jimmy Bullard following their delayed entrance into the jungle. Walsh acknowledged that he stood little chance against the caliber of his competitors when it came to potential elimination, as this all-stars format truly emphasized a survival of the fittest ethos. He expressed his awareness that he was likely to be the one leaving, considering the formidable opponents he was up against, including a former Queen of the Jungle and a world champion athlete.

Reflecting on his prior experience in the basic I'm A Celeb camp, Walsh described it as an absolute hellhole, humorously noting that the toilet was positioned facing the shower. He further characterized his companions in the stripped-down camp as useless. He found himself in the secondary camp, Savannah Scrub, earlier in the competition after being sent there by former boxer David Haye, who was intent on removing the perceived weaker celebrities from the main camp.

Walsh candidly stated that he believed the three most incompetent individuals left together in Savannah Scrub were Adam, himself, and Bev, adding that it would have been impossible to assemble a more useless trio, to the extent that they couldn't even locate the entrance to the long drop toilet, leading them to assume there wasn't one.

With such a significantly altered format compared to his initial participation in the show, Walsh ultimately found the experience considerably more challenging this time around. The returning contestant commented that the trials were more difficult and instilled greater fear, feeling as though the intensity was amplified to eleven, which consequently heightened the anxiety within the camp.

The show was filmed in September 2025 and represents the second all-stars edition of I'm A Celeb. The first season, which aired in 2023, brought together another assembly of previous contestants from the long-running reality television program, which first premiered in 2002. Ultimately, Myleene Klass, who secured second place in her original series in 2006, was crowned the all-stars Queen of the Jungle. I'm A Celebrity... South Africa continues to broadcast on Fridays at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX





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