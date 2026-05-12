First Labour minister resigns as pressure mounts on Keir Starmer to step down

Housing minister Miatta Fahnbulleh becomes the first cabinet member to quit, citing Starmer's loss of public trust and calling for a leadership transition as Labour fractures ahead of a crucial cabinet meeting.

In a significant development within the Labour Party , Housing, Communities and Local Government Minister Miatta Fahnbulleh has become the first cabinet member to resign, marking a pivotal moment in the ongoing political turmoil surrounding Prime Minister Keir Starmer .

Fahnbulleh's departure comes amidst growing pressure for the PM to announce his resignation, with more than 70 Labour MPs now publicly calling for his departure. The critical juncture arrives as the PM prepares to lead a high-stakes cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street today. In her resignation letter, Fahnbulleh expressed both pride in her accomplishments and deep concerns about the government's current trajectory.

She highlighted key achievements during her tenure, including securing energy bill discounts for six million families through her role as Minister for Energy Consumers and implementing the Warm Homes Plan. As Housing Minister, she oversaw the prestigious Pride in Place Programme and enacted significant reforms through the English Devolution and Community Empowerment Act, aimed at redistributing political power. She also emphasized her leadership in addressing societal divisions and hate.

However, Fahnbulleh's letter took a critical turn as she accused the government of failing to live up to its mandate. She argued that despite some progress, the administration has not demonstrated the vision, speed, or ambition required to meet public expectations. The minister pointed to particular missteps, such as the winter fuel payment policy and reductions in support for disabled individuals, which she believes have eroded public trust.

Stressing the need for strong leadership amid national challenges, Fahnbulleh concluded that the Prime Minister has lost the confidence of both the public and many within the party. She urged Starmer to initiate an orderly transition of power, asserting that a new leadership team is necessary to deliver on the promised transformative changes.

As Fahnbulleh steps down, her resignation adds substantial weight to the growing chorus of dissent within the Labour ranks, raising questions about how long Starmer can maintain his position amid the mounting crisis





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