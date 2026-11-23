First Lady Melania Trump officially welcomed the 2026 White House Christmas Tree from a Wisconsin farm. The 18-foot fir from Silent Night Evergreens arrives for the holiday season.

First Lady Melania Trump officially welcomed the official 2026 White House Christmas Tree on Monday shortly after noon, marking the commencement of the holiday season at the executive mansion. The First Lady appeared on the North Portico wearing a striking red coat and matching snakeskin heels to greet the 18-foot concolor fir delivered via horse-drawn carriage up the North Drive.

Tree Origin and Farm History

The evergreen specimen originated from Silent Night Evergreens in Endeavor, Wisconsin, a farm owned by David and Leah Chapman, along with their daughters Madilyn and Reagan. The Chapman family farm secured this prestigious honor by winning the National Christmas Tree Association's annual national contest, a competition that has determined the source of the official tree every year since 1966. This delivery marks the fourth time the specific farm has supplied the White House, following selections in 1998 under President Bill Clinton, 2003 under President George W. Bush, and 2017 during Donald Trump's first term. It also represents the tenth instance a grower from Wisconsin has been chosen for this national role.

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Selection Process and Specifications

White House grounds superintendent Dale Haney personally selected the tree from the Chapman family farm on September 21, making the final decision between two finalist candidates. Before its transport to Washington, the tree measured approximately 30 feet in height before being trimmed to its final 18-foot stature. The concolor fir is scheduled to stand in the Blue Room, which serves as the traditional location for the official White House Christmas tree throughout the holiday season.

Event Guests and Official Recognition

First Lady Melania Trump's office characterized the handover ceremony as 'A Timeless American Tradition' and invited several key figures to the event. Among the distinguished guests were the current owners David and Leah Chapman, their daughters Madilyn and Reagan, as well as former owner James Chapman and his wife Diane. First Lady Melania Trump, who is currently serving alongside President Donald Trump, focused exclusively on the tree reception, as the President did not appear at the Monday ceremony.

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Future Holiday Ceremonies and Context

The reception of the Christmas tree precedes other scheduled holiday events, including the annual turkey pardon. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are due on the South Lawn at 2pm on Tuesday to pardon two turkeys raised at Deans Gap Farm in Brandywine, West Virginia. Following the ceremony, the birds will retire to Texas A&M University. During last year's pardon ceremony, President Trump utilized the occasion to critique administrative practices, specifically stating he had determined that last year's turkey pardons were invalid due to the use of an autopen by the previous administration.

Historical Perspectives on Holiday Duties

The official celebration of Christmas at the White House has occasionally drawn public scrutiny regarding the First Lady's engagement with holiday preparations. In the past, recordings from a 2018 call secretly made by former adviser Stephanie Winston Wolkoff captured First Lady Melania Trump expressing frustration over the workload. Wolkoff later stated in 2022 that these recordings had been spitefully edited to misrepresent the First Lady's dedication to the season's traditions.