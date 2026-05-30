First of Seven Trapped Men Rescued from Flooded Cave in Laos

Specialist divers have rescued the first of seven men trapped for over a week in a flooded cave in central Laos. Two men remain missing as rescue efforts continue amid monsoon rains.

Specialist divers have successfully rescued the first of seven men who were trapped in a flooded cave in central Laos for over a week. The group had been stranded since May 20 after flash floods swept through a remote mountainous area of Xaysomboun province while they were searching for gold, according to early state media reports.

Five of the men were discovered alive on Wednesday, huddled together in a narrow shaft approximately 984 feet from the cave entrance. Footage captured by the rescue divers shows the men sitting on a dry ledge inside the cave, their faces breaking into wide grins of relief as they were approached. The rescuers quickly provided them with food and water before guiding them through the narrow passageways leading out of the cave.

Upon emerging from the cave, the survivors were greeted by a team of helpers who wrapped them in foil blankets to preserve body heat. Many of the men complained of chest pains and hunger pangs after their prolonged ordeal.

However, two members of the group remain unaccounted for, and search efforts continue. The rescue operation has been a complex and arduous undertaking. Heavy monsoon rains had caused the cave to flood, turning the search for gold into a desperate fight for survival. Rescue teams focused on pumping out the floodwaters to gain access to the trapped men.

On Friday, a Thai rescue group announced the successful extraction of the first victim in a Facebook post, accompanied by a photograph showing three rescuers guiding a bedraggled and mud-covered man over unstable ground. Another Thai rescue team member, Kengkard Bonggawong, confirmed in a separate post that one person had safely exited the cave and that the team would assess the remaining four survivors before continuing the search for the other two.

Earlier in the day, Thai rescuers had rehearsed extraction procedures outside the cave using stretchers, ropes, and cables, as seen in images shared on social media. The emergency has drawn international attention and assistance, echoing the 2018 rescue of the Thai youth football team from a flooded cave in northern Thailand. That mission, which saved 12 young footballers and their coach after 18 days, involved a daring international effort.

Two divers who participated in that successful retrieval are now working alongside Laotian volunteers after local authorities requested specialist personnel and equipment. Finnish diver Mikko Paasi, who was part of the team that saved the Wild Boars football team, noted that rescuers were racing against time inside the cave. The situation has been further complicated by weather forecasts predicting thunderstorms and rainfall across 60 percent of Xaysomboun province on Friday.

A Laotian logistics staffer, speaking anonymously due to fears of reprisal, warned that the operation could extend for a few more days if rains continue. Meanwhile, reports from local media indicate that several rescue workers have shown signs of exhaustion after spending seven to ten hours at a time inside the cave system, carrying heavy oxygen tanks, rescue equipment, and supplies.

The relief at the first rescue is tempered by the urgency of the ongoing search for the remaining missing men, as the window for a successful rescue narrows with each passing day





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